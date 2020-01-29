The Sheldon Huskies’ boys soccer team earned its second league win when it defeated Pleasant Grove on Jan. 24, shutting out the Eagles 3-0 for their second straight win.
The Huskies’ Toutaji Lee, Curtis Vang and Christian Comparan all scored, and Ryan Olson tended goal for the Huskies.
The win came two days after the Huskies shut out Elk Grove; they are now 2-3-2 in the Delta League and in fourth place.
The game was the Eagles’ second consecutive loss after a 5-0 loss to Jesuit one week earlier and they will play Elk Grove in their next game, Jan. 31, at home in a 3 p.m. game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.