New Sheldon Huskies head varsity football coach Dave Filan has some big shoes to fill, but he has no intention of doing so.
Filan, entering his first year as head coach of the Huskies’ varsity football program, will be taking over a program formerly led by longtime coach Joe Cattolico, a well-known success in the Elk Grove area. Cattolico moved on to the Roseville area, leaving behind a team that finished 10-2 overall, including a perfect 6-0 mark within league play resulting in a Delta League title last season. Filan admits he is aware of Cattolico’s impact on the Huskies’ program, and having been an assistant coach on the team the previous three seasons, he understands the situation he’s in.
“There’s no way I can fill his shoes, they’re way too big for me,” Filan said of Cattolico. “It’s about just coming in and not messing anything up, and hopefully continue to have as much success as possible and not try to measure myself against him. We just want to keep the football program going as best we can.”
Filan of course is no stranger to the head coaching ranks, having been the head coach at Valley from 2011-2015. His stint there included the team’s first playoff berth in 14 seasons back in 2014. Having been the coach of a playoff team previously and now stepping into the lead role at Sheldon, Filan knows there are certain expectations that come along with the gig. Filan however is keeping things low key, and will be taking a more traditional approach to the season.
“Our goal is just to compete as hard as we can in every game,” he said. “We talk about trying to go 1-0 every week and not worry about anything else, because we can’t control anything else. We just want to get a little bit better every day, and do the best we can every week.”
This season’s team figures to be led by junior tailback LaDon Johnson (5’10”, 187 lbs.), who rushed 79 times for 543 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Filan described Johnson as “a leading rusher kind of guy” when talking about the player who should be receiving the lion’s share of the touches in the backfield this season. The Huskies will also feature an offensive line led by seniors Adrian Lopez (5’11”, 225 lbs) and Barrett Staley (5’9”, 235 lbs.), who Filan credited as two of the hardest working players on the team over the summer.
Defensively, junior middle linebacker Malcolm McGlothlin (5’10”, 195 lbs.) was the first name that came to Filan’s mind when asked about difference makers on that side of the ball. Additionally, junior defensive back Gabriel Brown (5’10”, 160 lbs.) and junior defensive lineman Michael Sullivan (6’1”, 190 lbs.) are being counted on to be productive players as well.
Sheldon will open its season on Friday, Aug. 23, when they host visiting Monterey Trail. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
