Sheldon’s defense worked while their offense struggled Friday night, holding Delta League-leading Elk Grove scoreless in the final 4:41 of the final quarter. Josiah Johnson’s 10-footer from the left wing swished through with :04.4 remaining to give the Huskies a 42-40 win in the second matchup of the season between the pair of rivals.
The two boys basketball teams are now 6-1 in league play, tied atop the Delta. Elk Grove dropped to 16-5 overall while Sheldon is now 14-9. Elk Grove won the previous matchup on Jan. 5, 66-64 at Sheldon.
Senior Donovan Morgan explained how his team kept the Herd off the scoreboard with his team trailing 40-29 midway through the final quarter.
“We made sure we contained them, contain their shooters,” Morgan explained. “We made sure we crashed the boards and got the ball up court.”
Most of the game both teams struggled with their shots, especially from three-point range. Elk Grove was six-for-25 (24 percent) and overall hit just 33 percent from the floor for the game.
After trailing 22-20 at halftime, Elk Grove pulled away little by little in the third quarter and tried to run the shot clock down, especially in the fourth quarter, using star player Ameere Britton to go one-on-one and make a play. The Herd opened the fourth quarter on a 7-1 run and had an 11-point lead with 4:41 remaining.
Then Rashaud Bradley hit a pair of free throws. Two minutes later Morgan drained a three-pointer. Tyrice Daniels came up with a big steal and a layup with only 1:37 remaining and Sheldon was within two, 40-38. When Elk Grove couldn’t connect on a bucket, it was Daniels turn for a 15-footer to tie the score with 50 seconds to go.
Now with the Cartwright Gym going bonkers, Elk Grove got ball down floor to DaJon Lott who drove towards the basket. With Bradley hanging on the rim, he kicked Lott, but the officials called a grabbing foul on Morgan a split-second prior. That had Herd fans screaming for a technical foul on Bradley for hanging on the rim, plus a fragrant foul. It wasn't called.
Elk Grove missed an inbounds shot and Sheldon got the ball down court quickly and Johnson hit his game winner with 4.4 seconds on the clock.
Following another Herd time out, Britton got the inbounds pass, dribbled into the forecourt and got off a three-pointer to win it but missed.
The Huskies celebrated by crossing the Cartwright court to verbally confront the Elk Grove student section. Debris was flying and police and school administrators had to separate the two crowds, sending all the Elk Grove fans out the door.
Next week Sheldon hosts Franklin Monday and Davis on Friday. Elk Grove plays three times next week, at Pleasant Grove Monday and then home with Davis Wednesday and hosting Cosumnes Oaks Friday.
Sheldon (14-9) 9 13 6 14 42
Elk Grove (16-5) 12 8 13 7 40
Scoring:
Sheldon – Daniels 8, Chrighton 8, Johnson 8, Morgan 6, Franklin 4, Woodard 4, Bradley 2, Haynes 2
Elk Grove – Britton 14, Lott 8, Zepeda 6, King 5, Hess 5, Gonzales 2
Elsewhere -
Girls Basketball
Delta League –
Sheldon 51, Elk Grove 21
Cosumnes Oaks 46, Pleasant Grove 36
Davis 54, St. Francis 51
Metro Conference –
Laguna Creek 69, River City 60
Monterey Trail 60, Kennedy 25
Sierra Valley Conference –
Union Mine 56, Bradshaw Chr. 30
Boys Basketball
Delta League –
Sheldon 42, Elk Grove 40
Cosumnes Oaks 60, Pleasant Grove 38
Jesuit 83, Davis 69
Metro Conference –
Laguna Creek vs. River City
Monterey Trail 73, Kennedy 65
Sierra Valley Conference –
Union Mine 62, Bradshaw Chr. 59
Men’s College Basketball
Cosumnes River 72, Modesto 62
College Baseball
Shasta Coll. 10, Cosumnes River 5
Women’s College Basketball
Modesto 64, Cosumnes River 50
College Softball
Feather River 6, Cosumnes River 1
Mendocino Coll. 11, Cosumnes River
