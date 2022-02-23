Division V boys semi-finals:
#11 Bradshaw Christian 38, #2 Ripon Christian 36
Bradshaw Christian’s boys basketball team had an overall record 9-18 this season and they were 3-11 in the Sierra Valley Conference. Graciously, the Sac-Joaquin Section placed the Pride into the Division V playoffs and were seeded 11th.
Bradshaw will play top-seeded Denair at the Golden One Center for the Division V boys championship Saturday at noon. Ripon Christian missed a tying shot with two seconds left and the celebration was on for head coach Alex Williams Pride.
The Pride were runners-up in Division V in 2020, losing to Brookside Christian. Their only Section championship in boys basketball came in 2009 and Williams was a member of that team.
#2 Ripon 10 8 7 11 -36
#11 Bradshaw 4 14 14 6 -38
Congrats to coach @AWilli004 and the entire varsity basketball team on their semifinal win tonight over Ripon Christian!!! Next stop Golden One!!!! Go Pride!!!— Bradshaw Football (@BCPrideFootball) February 24, 2022
Division I boys semi-finals:
#5 Sheldon 85, #1 Inderkum 80 (OT)
Sheldon will go for a Section Division I championship three-peat Saturday after an 85-80 win over the top-seed, Inderkum, in overtime. Sheldon has competed in four straight Division I championship games. Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against #3 Modesto Christian will be five-in-a-row.
There were no basketball playoffs in 2021.
Sheldon will try for its eighth Section championship in boys basketball. Should they pull it off, it will be the seventh banner the Huskies have earned under coach Joey Rollings.
Sheldon beat top seeded Inderkum to reach the @cifsjs D1 finals at @Golden1Center , pic.twitter.com/KU5nWcUfyE— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) February 24, 2022
Division II girls semi-finals:
#2 Laguna Creek 50, #3 Del Oro 45
The Cardinals had a 31-19 halftime lead and held on to send themselves to the Division II championship game Friday at 6 p.m. at Golden One Arena against No. 4 Antelope. The last time Laguna Creek won a Section championship in girls basketball were the back-to-back Division I banners in 2003 and 2004. They have never won a Division II championship.
#3 Del Oro 5 14 14 12 -45
#2 Laguna Creek 9 22 11 8 -50
Division II boys semi-finals:
#3 Grant 62, #2 Elk Grove 55 (OT)
Grant play No. 8 Granite Bay for the Division II boys championship Friday night.
Grant has done it. They’ve beaten Elk Grove 62-55 in the D2 Semifinal. They’re going to Golden 1 Friday to play for the Section Title. pic.twitter.com/PXzZX4ZKNL— Keith Jouganatos (@KeithJouganatos) February 24, 2022
Note:
In Division I girls, Folsom snapped St. Mary’s 10-year streak of Section championships with a 55-54 win over the Rams. St. Mary’s won the Division II championships in 2011 and 2012 and then in Division I won Sections every year between 2013 and 2020.
