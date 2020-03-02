With three decisive wins in the playoffs, the Sheldon Huskies are on their way to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 Championship game.
The Huskies, who are seeded first in the D1 boys basketball bracket, will face Capital Christian, the second seed, in tonight’s game.
This year will be the fourth straight year the Huskies play in the Section Championship game. They defeated Modesto Christian last season and faced Modesto Christian in 2018 as well. In 2017, they faced Woodcreek in the title game.
The Huskies, who placed second in the Delta League this year, reached tonight’s game after defeating Rocklin 73-55 in the semifinal on Feb. 25 at Sheldon High School.
They also defeated Gregori in the second round 98-65 and took on a team close to home in Monterey Trail, whom they defeated 86-55 in the first round.
Sheldon, who is 26-5 entering tonight’s championship, have two players who score in double digits on average per game in Josh Williams (who averages13.9 points per game) and Marcus Bagley (22.7 ppg). Xavion Brown and Xavier Brown are a lethal force both defensively (127 and 134 rebounds, respectively, entering Sheldon’s semifinal game), and offensively (not including the semifinal game, Xavion Brown led the team with an average of 5.3 assists per game).
Capital Christian, the Capital Athletic League Champions, are led offensively by Darrion Williams (11.2 points per game), Sione Lose (13.4 ppg) and Kendall Taylor (11.2 ppg). Williams and Taylor are dual threats for the Cougars, averaging 7.8 rebounds and five rebounds per game, respectively.
The D 1 Championship game will tip off at 8 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
