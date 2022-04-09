Friday, April 8

Baseball

Sierra Valley Conference

Bradshaw Christian 10, Liberty Ranch 2

Notes: Six runs in the second inning got the Pride going. Jonathan Wiser was 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead a 12-hit attack. 

Laguna Creek 8, Monterey Trail 5

Notes: Justin Mariano drove in four runs, three with a double and one on a sacrifice fly. He also pitched the final five innings, allowing just one run and five hits.

Softball

Non-league-Livermore Stampede

Sheldon 8, Monte Vista 0

Sheldon 5, Liberty 1

Sheldon 7, Livermore 3

Saturday, April 9

Baseball

Delta League

Jesuit 24, Sheldon 2

Franklin 14, Cosumnes Oaks 4

Notes: Joey Lopez picked up the win for the Wildcats, allowing one hit and a run over three innings. He also drove in a pair of runs with a triple. Nolan Stevens was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, all three hits were doubles. D Giusti also tripled and went 3-for-4.

Davis 2, Pleasant Grove 0

Notes: K Carpenter threw a five-hit shutout for the Blue Devils.

Non-Conference

Elk Grove 4, Folsom 3

Del Campo 11, Laguna Creek 0

College

Cosumnes River 13, Diablo Valley 2

Softball

Non-League

Livermore Stampede - SemiFinals

Sheldon 6, St. Francis (MtnView) 4

Notes: Beija Allen's bases loaded single in the fifth inning was the big hit for Sheldon.

Finals

Granada 6, Sheldon 3

Notes: Reina Zermeno went 3-for-4. D'Auna Johnson was 2-for-4, each driving in runs for the Huskies.

College

Cosumnes River 1, Sacramento City 0

Notes: Ashlee Toy tossed her 12th shutout of the season in the opening game of the doubleheader. She allowed four hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Cosumnes River 6, Sacramento City 5

Notes: The Hawks were down 5-3 going into the bottom of the 7th. Tamisha McBride who singled, scored on Mary Baccay's single to center to make it 5-4, Panthers. Toy's singled to center scored Leandra Coronado to tie the game at five. The game winner came when Victoria Ochoa's ground ball up the middle found the outfield, scoring Baccay. The Hawks are now 21-9 on the season.

