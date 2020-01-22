The Sheldon Huskies boys’ basketball team ended the Sheldon Adidas Challenge with a bang as they beat the Capital Christian Cougars 88-68 Saturday night at Sheldon High School.
The matchup between the number one and two ranked teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 rankings that were ranked by MaxPreps as recently as Jan. 17 was electric.
Huskies senior guard Josh Williams made his first few shots of the game and ended the first quarter with nine of Sheldon’s 16 first quarter points.
“I hit my first couple of shots, so I knew it was going to be a good shooting night,” Williams said.
He added that he told his teammates that he saw Capital Christian started to collapse the middle of the floor, so he knew the wings on the outside of the court were going to be open to be able to shoot three-pointers.
The Huskies led at the end of the first 16-14 over the Cougars.
Sheldon head coach Joey Rollings said that Williams has been one of the most consistent players this season.
“He’s (Williams) working hard, making his shots, attacking and playing great defense,” Rollings said.
Williams led the Huskies in scoring with 24 points and added four rebounds and three assists.
Sheldon (14-2, 3-0) senior forward Marcus Bagley struggled to find his shot in the first half, but he was able to get points when he drew fouls to get him to the free-throw stripe.
Bagley had six points in the first half and four of them came from the line.
In the final minute of the first half, Bagley and a Capital Christian player both received a technical foul.
Bagley said he was protecting his teammate and the next time a situation occurs, he will talk with his game in the stat line.
The Huskies went into the half where they trailed 35-31.
Sheldon came out in the second half and started to stretch the lead.
Williams and Bagley combined for 12 of the Huskies 25 third quarter points that helped give them a 56-48 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Rollings said the fourth quarter has been their quarter this season where they have been able to put teams away.
Sheldon scored 32 points in the fourth quarter, Bagley was able to create some shots for himself and added 12 points in the final quarter.
“The first half was down, so I tried to pick it up,” Bagley said. “I tried to keep my energy positive and encourage my teammates to keep playing hard and it picked up in the fourth.”
Bagley had 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the win over the Cougars.
Bagley added that he still needed to pick up his energy.
After the game, Bagley was back in the gym shooting free throws as fans started to leave the gym.
The Huskies traveled down to the Los Angles area Sunday and played Mayfair of Lakewood, CA Monday night.
Rollings said it’s tough but how good players are developed.
“If you can handle it and do it, you’re going to be a good player.”
Sheldon will travel to Cosumnes Oaks and tip-off will be at 7 p.m.
