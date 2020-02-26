After making easy work of No. 16 Monterey Trail in their opening round matchup in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Playoffs, top seeded Sheldon looked to advance to next week’s semifinals as they hosted No. 8 Gregori from Modesto.
Like the Mustangs, the Central California Athletic League champion Jaguars would be no match for the reigning Section and Northern California champion Huskies, as Sheldon rolled from start-to-finish by a score of 98-63 on Friday at Sheldon High School.
“I thought we played great defense and really shut down the top players from Gregori,” said Sheldon head coach Joey Rollings.
“I thought we shot the ball really well, especially when they went to a zone and took our time to find the open players and allow them to knock down shots.”
The overwhelming favorites, Sheldon have one of the deepest teams in school history and are getting healthy at the right time.
Recently, the Huskies welcomed back star forward and Arizona State commit Marcus Bagley who missed weeks with a leg injury. Also, Sheldon was able to get starting guard Xavion Brown to return to the lineup after being sidelined with a minor knee injury that forced him to miss a few games.
“We are almost like a new team because we had so many guys out for weeks so we have to get everyone adjusted and get everyone familiar with playing with each other again,” Rollings said of his team.
“I think it helped us in the long run because, without some of our best players, the others had to step up and become better.”
Against Gregori, Sheldon were able to use their explosiveness and depth to continuously get to the basket for easy shots and also get open looks from the perimeter.
Bagley led the way in scoring for Sheldon with 20 points, 18 of which came in the first half as he and the rest of the Huskies’ starters sat the majority of the second half with the game out of hand.
“Marcus took his time and hit a lot of the shots he was supposed to,” Rollings said.
“This is only his second game back after missing about six weeks so we are just trying to get him back into the rotation.”
In addition to Bagley’s big night, starting point guard Josh Williams scored 19 points and did a good job of getting all of his teammates involved while on the floor.
“In the first half we were swinging the ball well and I was trying to get Marcus and everybody else involved so we can get into transition and play our style,” Williams said.
“Getting everyone healthy, especially early in the playoffs, is so important because I know as we progress through the playoffs we are going to play stronger teams and bigger guys.”
With the victory, Sheldon will advance to the semifinals next Tuesday where they will host No. 4 Rocklin after the Thunder defeated No. 5 Modesto Christian last Friday by a score of 69-57.
The Thunder are a deep team that shared the Sierra Foothill League championship with No. 3 Folsom who were upset in the first round by No. 14 Weston Ranch.
Sheldon will have to be prepared for Rocklin’s size and experience. The Thunder have eight seniors on the team including the 6’7 Handre Reinecke who is the unquestioned leader of the team.
“We are going to do what we do and work on our offense our defense and our press,” Rollings said.
“Rocklin has to get ready to play us as well and everybody plays a little differently against us so we will see what happens on Tuesday.”
