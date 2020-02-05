The Sheldon Huskies boys’ basketball team took sole possession of the lead in the Delta league after they beat the Jesuit Marauders Saturday night in a 65-48 victory.
The game on Saturday was played by the number one and two ranked Sacramento area teams, according to MaxPreps.
The game was close within the first half, but Sheldon eventually pulled away in the second half like they have done for a lot of the Sacramento area games they have played.
The Huskies, who are ranked 13th nationally according to the latest poll by MaxPreps that was released on Friday, had a 17-13 lead at the end of the first.
Sheldon (19-5, 6-1) senior forward Darren Tobias led the Huskies with eight points in the first quarter.
Tobias was able to make a strong presence on the inside for Sheldon throughout the night.
Huskies head coach Joey Rollings said Tobias is a good post player on the inside.
“When he gets the ball on the inside, we know it’s an almost guaranteed two points,” Rollings said.
Tobias said he wanted to be aggressive and get his teammates involved as much as he could.
“We (Sheldon) trust each other a lot,” Tobias said. “We have the faith in each other that the other is going to make the right play.”
Tobias ended the game with a double-double where he had 24 points, 10 rebounds and one assist.
The Marauders were led by junior guard Isa Silva.
Silva had 10 first half points but was locked down primarily by Sheldon senior guard Xavion Brown.
Brown made Silva work for all the points he scored throughout the night.
Rollings said Brown did a great job on Silva.
Brown said he wanted to focus on staying close to Silva.
“If he did catch the ball, I applied a lot of pressure because there was a double team coming,” Brown said.
Brown ended the game with four points, three rebounds and two steals.
Silva had 10 points in the first half.
The Huskies had a 28-22 lead at the end of the first half.
Sheldon came out in the second half and started to stretch the game out.
Silva scored three points in the third quarter and the strong Huskies defense was too much for Jesuit as Sheldon had a 16-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Huskies moved the ball unselfishly as they were always looking to make the extra pass to teammate after teammate.
Sheldon senior guard Dontrell Hewlett said it felt like practice when they are sharing the ball on the floor.
“We are a cool team and we are all good with one another,” Hewlett said.
Hewlett added that whoever is scoring, the whole team is happy for that person and they are an unselfish group.
Hewlett ended the game with seven points, five rebounds and three assists.
Rollings added that he liked the defensive effort the Huskies played throughout the entire game.
The next game for the Huskies is tonight when they host Davis.
Sheldon beat Davis in a road game on Jan. 15 where they won 72-59.
Tobias said when they played Davis the first time, the Huskies came out sluggish.
“Were going to try and hit the ground running,” Tobias said.
Tip-off will be at 7 p.m.
