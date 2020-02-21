The Sheldon Huskies boys’ basketball team clinched the Delta League title for the fifth time in the last six seasons when they beat the Elk Grove Thundering Herd in a 58-41 victory on Feb. 14.
The game started with a defensive battle in the first quarter where there was a total of eight points scored in the quarter.
Elk Grove packed the paint in the first quarter and forced Sheldon to attempt jump shots that didn’t fall in.
The Huskies played in the faces of the Herd and pressured every pass that gave them a 6 – 2 lead at the end of the first.
The second quarter consisted of more baskets, which included a powerful one-handed slam from Sheldon senior guard Dontrell Hewlett.
Hewlett received a technical foul for staring down one of the Elk Grove players he dunked over but didn’t react to any of the heckling he received from some Herd fans throughout the second quarter.
“I was too excited in the moment,” Hewlett said. “My coach told me to chill out, so I just chilled out.”
Hewlett chilled the Herd fans after he scored seven of the Huskies 18 points in the second quarter.
He finished the game with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Sheldon (23-5, 10-2) took a 24 – 13 lead into the half.
Elk Grove (20-8, 6-6) head coach Dustin Monday was happy with the way his team competed all night long against the Huskies.
“The defensive effort was awesome,” Monday said.
He added that he told his players in the locker room following the game that if they kept up the same intensity throughout the playoffs, they could go far.
Monday said junior guard Aaron Gillyard was one of the Herds’ leading defensive players of the night.
“He was defensively locked in at a high level,” Monday said.
He added that Gillyard did a great job on guarding Huskies senior guard Josh Williams (who averaged 14 points in 27 games this year) the entire game because it isn’t an easy task to do.
Gillyard had two points, two assists and four steals in the loss against the Huskies.
Gillyard held Williams to eight points, two rebounds and two assists in the game.
The Herd were ranked as the third seed in the Division II bracket of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs that were announced Saturday.
Sheldon was able to space the floor and create multiple opportunities for themselves like they have done the entire season.
With senior guards Marcus Bagley and Xavion Brown out with injuries, junior forward Branden Fisher was slotted into the starting roster.
Like Hewlett, Fisher cleaned up the boards all night long for the Huskies.
Fisher contributed 13 points, nine rebounds and one steal in the victory.
Sheldon senior forward Xavier Brown started off the second half strong for the Huskies as he opened it with two three-pointers.
Huskies head coach Joey Rollings said Brown is one of their most consistent three-point shooters on the team.
Brown was the leading scorer for Sheldon in the game with 14 points and he added four rebounds to the stat sheet.
The Delta League flourished the playoff brackets this season with five of the seven teams making it into the post season.
The Huskies grabbed the overall top seed in the Division I bracket, which included Cosumnes Oaks (6) and Franklin (7).
“We’re going to do the same old thing,” Rollings said. The same routine included getting better defensively, free throws and shooting three-pointers.
Jesuit (1) and Elk Grove (3) were placed in the Division II bracket.
Monday said that if they were a top-four seed, the two potential home games would have been key for his team because the home-court advantage could make a difference in the games.
