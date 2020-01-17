The Elk Grove Thundering Herd girls basketball program added its third straight Delta League win after hosting Cosumnes Oaks on Jan. 14.
Elk Grove improved its league record to 3-0 after the 55-35 win over the Wolfpack, who fell to 3-14 overall.
Elk Grove’s win tied the team for first place with Franklin, who is also 3-0 headed into its game tonight against Davis.
The Thundering Herd will travel to St. Francis tonight for a 7 p.m. game against the Troubadours, who are 1-1 in league play.
