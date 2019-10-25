The Stockton Heat raced out to a 3-0 first-period lead before holding on late for a 4-3 win over the Pacific Division foe Bakersfield Condors on Oct. 19 at Mechanics Bank Arena. The Heat capitalized on early chances from Matthew Phillips, Brandon Davidson and Buddy Robinson to build the sizable cushion until Bakersfield rattled off three unanswered of its own, tying the game heading into the final frame. Eetu Tuulola delivered the game-winner, his second game-winning goal of his brief professional career, with 9:49 left on the clock and the Heat weathered two late penalty kills to salvage the road victory. With the win, Stockton is now 4-0 on the year in road contests, including this weekend’s pair of divisional victories. Artyom Zagidulin was solid between the pipes, rebounding from his first loss with 24 stops on 27 shots faced in the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.