Sacramento State rolled to a 9-2 win over the visiting Pacific Tigers on Tuesday in its first midweek matchup of the year. Three different Hornets homered in the win and five pitchers combined to allow just two runs.
Hunter Dorraugh gave Sacramento State (8-4) an early 2-0 lead over Pacific (7-6) in the second inning with his first career home run. With Nick Iwasa on first, Dorraugh jumped on a 2-0 fastball, driving it out to center field for his first career hit and first career home run.
Dorraugh’s home run was just the first of the night for Sacramento State. After Jorge Bojorquez scored on a Ryan Walstad single, Dawsen Bacho joined in on the action with his first long ball of the season, a three-run blast to center field in the third inning.
For Bacho, the homer gave him RBIs five, six, and seven, and made it a 6-0 Hornets lead.
Bojorquez also homered on Tuesday, a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Bojorquez’s was a towering fly ball that snuck out in left to make it an 8-0 game. The home run was the freshman’s second this season.
Trevor Doyle gave Sacramento State its final run of the night, knocking in Bacho with an RBI-groundout in the fifth.
In total, the Hornet offense scored nine runs on 10 hits, including the three home runs. The team drew four walks and struck out just six times.
On the mound, Eli Saul made his first start and picked up his first career win, throwing three shutout innings. Working under a pitch count, Saul made the most of his outing, allowing just two hits, walking none, and striking out four. He threw 44 pitches, 31 of them for strikes.
Behind him, Carter Morris threw two shutout frames before Nick Tabura and Connor Sparks threw a scoreless frame in succession.
Pacific didn’t put a run on the board – or even a runner in scoring position - until the eighth inning, when they scratched across two against Evan Gibbons. Gibbons allowed the two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk.
Making his sixth appearance of the season, Brady Rodriguez tossed a scoreless ninth, walking one and striking out two. His six appearances are tied with Travis Martizia for most on the team.
Tuesday night’s win capped a season-long 12-game homestand to start the season for Sacramento State. The Hornets finished the stretch with an 8-4 overall record while averaging five runs per game and allowing just over two.
One season-long is followed by another as Sacramento State heads on an 11-game road trip starting this weekend at UC Irvine. The Hornets and Anteaters will open a three-game weekend series in Irvine on Friday, March. 6. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
-Robert Barsanti
