Mesquite, Nev. - The crowd cheered Bryson DeChambeau as he strode onto the tee at the Mesquite Regional Sports and Event Complex, sight of the World Championships of Professional Long Driving. The 2020 U.S. Open winner pumped them up before taking the tee and improving throughout the first five sets.
The 80-player Open Division, which includes Elk Grove's Aaron Hoffman, DeChambeau and past world long-drive champion Kyle Berkshire, was divided into five 16-man groups for Tuesday’s opening round. Hoffman posted on his Facebook page he was pretty pleased overall. His best drive was 395 yards.
Each group then competed in five four-man sets. A player earned 200 points for winning a set, 100 points for finishing second and 50 points for finishing third.
While it was estimated 275-300 points would be enough to advance, DeChambeau racked up 800 through his five sets. With a wind-aided, 408-yard drive he won the fifth set by 51 yards and tied for second in his group. Scottie Pearman won the group with 900 points, winning his final set with a 381-yard drive on his final ball of the day.
Hoffman finished seventh in the group with 525 points, enough to advance to Wednesday's round.
