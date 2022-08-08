MLB updates
In the midst of the early-August trades and acquisitions by Major League Baseball teams, almost lost in the midst of all the transactions was that a former Elk Grove High School player, Derek Hill, was released by the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 1. Hill was the Tigers’ first round draft choice right out of Elk Grove, literally days after he graduated from high school in 2014. Hill struggled with injuries over the next eight years, primarily because of his aggressive fielding style in center field. At the time he was actually re-habbing from at injury with the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate in Toledo.
But, just a couple days later, Hill was picked off the waiver wire by the Seattle Mariners. He’s now assigned to and playing for Tacoma in the Pacific Coast League.
Madrigal off IL
One of Hill’s Herd teammates, Nick Madrigal, is back in the Chicago Cubs’ lineup. A series of injury setbacks have gotten in the way, but the next two months offer a runway for a strong finish.
"I believe the results and everything will take care of itself one way or another," Madrigal told MLB.com after the Cubs' 3-0 loss at Wrigley Field Sunday. "I feel like if I'm out there playing, I've got a good chance. That's all I've got to focus on."
Madrigal was an addition of sorts before the Aug. 2 trade deadline as well. That is when he was activated from the injured list following a bout with a left groin issue. Earlier this season, a lower-back injury cost Madrigal time.
Last season, Madrigal, a second baseman, came over in a trade with the White Sox for relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel.
PG Cross Country Meet
The 5th Annual Eagle Cross Country Invitational is Aug. 20 at Pleasant Grove High School. This year head coach Ken Ganzler is inviting individuals to run in an open division race that day. The cost is $30 and runners will receive a t-shirt and a medal for running. Registrants may sign up at https://forms.gle/EVz5utHXarDeHRTz8. Ganzler asks all open division racers to register by Aug. 12.
He says 27 high school, middle school and independent running clubs will also be participating that day. First races start at 7 a.m. that morning on a course that will stay on the grounds of Pleasant Grove and Albiani Middle School.
Commented