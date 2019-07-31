The NHRA Sonoma Nationals took place over the July 26-28 weekend at Sonoma Raceway and came away with 12 winners.
The race featured the top names in drag racing for the 32nd year of the competition on the strip that is known for being just above sea level.
Billy Torrence won the Top Fuel race, Robert Hight won the Funny Car division, Greg Anderson won Pro Stock, Andrew Hines won Pro Stock Motorcycle, Kyle Rizzoli won Super Stock and Mark Kirby won Stock Eliminator.
Last year’s champions included Blake Alexander in the Top Fuel division, J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) and L.E. Tonglet in the Pro Stock Motorcycle division.
This season, other winners include Justin Morgan, who won Super Comp, Bo Butner (Super Gas), Ryan Herem (Super Street), Steve Galileo (Top Sportsman), George Prather, who won Top Dragster and Andrew Hines, who won Pro Bike Battle.
In the Funny Car division, Hight beat out Matt Hagan for the championship.
Shawn Langdon, who defeated Terry Haddock in the first round before losing against John Force in the second round in his Global Electronic Technology Toyota car, said that being in his second season of racing Funny Car has proven to continue to come with the typical challenges of adapting to a new style.
“I’m still learning. I’ve been racing for 25 years and the last two years have been my biggest learning curve,” Langdon said during a media lunch on July 25.
“It was a great feeling to get my first funny car win. I come out here and race because I love to race and I just do it because I want to be good at it but…right now I just want to go out and do the best job that I can and try to do the best job I can and that’s just humbling along the way,” Langdon said when asked about how he felt having both a Top Fuel and a Funny Car championship under his belt.
As for the winner, Hight holds the NHRA Funny Car record for speed after going 339.87 miles per hour at Sonoma in 2017.
