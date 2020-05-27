In recognition of all of our local high school senior athletes who played a sport this spring, the Elk Grove Citizen is putting together a special senior issue to run in early June.
Although the spring 2020 season was cut short, the Citizen would like to recognize spring senior student-athletes from high schools within Elk Grove and is asking athletic directors or coaches to help out. The Citizen will be including a collage of senior athlete photos from spring 2020; if parents, athletic directors and coaches have any photos featuring senior athletes and would like to be included, they can contact Kerensa Uyeta-Buckley at the Citizen’s office number at (916) 685-3945 or email egsports@herburger.net.
The deadline for submissions is May 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.