Elk Grove annually hosts the Curt Mettler Invitational Wrestling Tournament in the Cartwright Gym, an event which memorializes the first wrestling coach at EGHS.
On Saturday the Herd placed second in the team scoring behind Sutter High School.
Elk Grove was quite strong in the lighter weights with second place finishes by 138-pounder Julius Soto along with Alex Portugal (106) and Nick Bulanin (120). Earning third place awards were Octavio Negrete (113), Josiah Sandoval (126), Nolan Frank (285) and Josh Hiede (132).
Jeremiah Rosales took fourth at 160. Bryce Camara finished fifth at 145.
Sheldon wrestler Noah Daniels (152) grabbed the championship in his weight group while teammate Caden Diamond (145) won a second-place award.
LC girls take second place
The wrestling teams from Laguna Creek High School competed over the weekend in the Webber Lawson Tournament at Fremont High School. The girls team finished second out of 42 teams.
Isabelle Camarillo (121) and Oriyana Castex (137) grabbed first place medals while Leanna Luchico (116) got second, Enjolie Naputi (126) was fourth, Mya Brown earned a fifth place medal and Julianne Rubi was seventh.
The boys team finished seventh out of 48 teams. Declan Follette was the champion of the 285-pound division, Zack Hoover got third at 113 and Akram Idris earned a fifth at 182.
Curt Mettler Invitational
Team Scores
Sutter 177.5
Elk Grove 146.5
Folsom 136.5
Righetti 109.5
Merced 87.5
Clovis East 83.5
Granite Bay 83.0
Bella Vista 74.0
Gregori 61.5
Sheldon 57.0
