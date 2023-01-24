Elk Grove dispatched the wrestling squads from Sheldon and Franklin Tuesday night in a double dual match to win, for the 20th straight season, the Delta League championship.
The Herd will now move on to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Team Dual championship this Saturday at Lincoln High School in Stockton.
Elk Grove opened the evening by defeating Sheldon, 47-28, to set the stage for a dual match with Franklin for the league championship. The wrestling started off at 145 pounds when Franklin's Ammar Khan decisioned Alex Heide, 4-0. The Wildcats followed with Mateo Barry’s major decision win, 7-2, over Jacob Briggs at 152 pounds. Franklin had a 7-0 lead.
The Herd faithful came alive at the 160-pound match when Jeremiah Rosales pinned his opponent in less than a minute. Jordan Ford then followed with a major decision at 170 pounds to give Elk Grove a 10-7 lead.
Franklin followed with decisions at 182 and 195 pounds, then at 220 pounds Franklin’s Alexis Islas took Nolan Frank into triple overtime before losing to the Herd’s state-ranked 220-pounder. From there Elk Grove took over the match with pins by Gabe Fernandez at 285, Octavio Negrete at 113, Nick Bulanin at 120 and Josiah Sandoval at 126. Throw in Alex Portugal’s 8-0 win at 106 and Elk Grove wrapped up the league championship, 41-24.
“We’ve always preached minimizing the points we give up is the key to winning duals,” Head assistant coach Nick Jordan said. “that, and really maximizing and closing out matches with points.”
Jordan coached the double dual in the absence of head coach Pat Coffing. Jordan told the Citizen afterwards that he’ll be replacing Coffing next season as head coach. Coffing has been the head wrestling coach at Elk Grove High School for 21 years.
“Tonight was a little nerve-racking,” Jordan admitted. “You have the 20-year mark on the line. I’ve got a new team. I have been working with some of these guys on and off for the year. I know Franklin has a good solid roster with a good set of seniors out there. Once we got through (195 pound match) and Nolan stepped out on the mat, I felt like we were going to take control of this dual.”
Jordan said it’s likely Frank, who injured his ankle last weekend at the Tim Brown Memorial, may have to sit out Saturday’s Section team dual championship so he’s available for a run at the CIF State Wrestling Championships. Frank is the defending Sac-Joaquin Section Masters champion at 220 pounds.
“Travis Posey did a terrific job at 182,” Jordan commented. “We were going to forfeit the weight class, but Posey said he wanted to step in and do something. So, we had him drink a gallon and a half of water so that he could qualify for the match. He weighed in at 163-and-a half pounds, just enough to qualify.”
Forfeits score six team points. Instead Franklin got three at 182.
In the nightcap dual match, Sheldon squeaked by Franklin, 42-40, to finish second in the Delta League. The Huskies will join Elk Grove Saturday at the Section’s Team Dual Championship.
Each league in the Section will send two teams. The Divisional brackets will be set up later this week by Section officials, but it appears as though both Elk Grove and Sheldon will compete in Division I. Laguna Creek will be in the Division II bracket.
