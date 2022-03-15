Local teams threw out the first pitches Tuesday to mark opening day of Delta League baseball around the area. This season the schedule will feature three-game series between league opponents each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Elk Grove 14, Pleasant Grove 1 (5 inns.)
Kade Brown had five RBIs on three hits to lead Elk Grove (4-2) to a 14-1 romp over Pleasant Grove. Brown had a single in the third, a homer in the fourth and a single in the fifth. Aiden Jimenez drilled a first inning homer to get things started.
The Herd had six runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth inning to bring on the mercy rule.
Russell Pettis was the winning pitcher who gave up one run, two hits, struck out seven and walked no one. Mason Ali took the loss for the Eagles.
The two clubs play again Thursday at 4 p.m. at Elk Grove's Wackman Field.
Franklin 10, Jesuit 0
A four-run fourth inning along with five solid innings pitched by Nolan Stevens gave the Wildcats (7-1) its first Delta League win of the year. Stevens allowed only two hits and struck out seven. The Wildcats had 12 hits in the game. Hasani Johnson and Stevens had three apiece. Stevens had a double and a triple and drove in two runs.
Johnson also had three stolen bases. Derek Pham had two hits along with a double.
The Wildcats will host the Marauders on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Davis 6, Cosumnes Oaks 1
The Wolfpack (1-4) struggled with the pitching of Brian Chin who allowed two hits over six innings for Davis (1-4). He struck out nine.
The loss went to Chance Moore who gave us five runs, two of them earned, and six hits.
The lone Cosumnes Oaks run came in the seventh when Nicholas Watkins doubled and scored on Jordan Rodriguez' single.
The two clubs play again Thursday at Davis at 4 p.m.
