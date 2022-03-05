DaJon block

DaJon Lott had nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in Saturday's 42-40 win over Vanden in the CIF NorCal Regional semi-final game at Cartwright Gym.

Elk Grove Thundering Herd is in the final four of the CIF State Division II Basketball Championship. On Saturday night, Elk Grove came from behind in a low scoring affair to defeat No. 5 seed Vanden, 42-40.

Much like the games leading up to this point in the NorCal Regional portion of the State Basketball Championships Elk Grove (26-6) rode the scoring of Ameere Britton. The senior guard scored 27 of the Herd's 42 points on 11-of-19 shooting, bringing Elk Grove from down four, 38-34, after three periods. Karlos Zepeda’s pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter gave the Herd the lead for good. The Herd held the Vikings to only two points in the final period.Zepeda added 8 points while Jordan Hess had three and two apiece for DaJon Lott and Grant Galonka. 

Now, Elk Grove for only the second time in school history, will play for a NorCal Championship. It will be a home game Tuesday (3/8) at 6 p.m. at the Cartwright Gym against No. 2 seed Branson (28-5). The winner will take on the SoCal Division II winner Saturday, March 12, at 4 p.m. at Golden One Arena in Sacramento for the State Championship.

Vanden     6   24   8   2   -40

Elk Grove 12  15   7   8   -42

