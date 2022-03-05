Elk Grove Thundering Herd is in the final four of the CIF State Division II Basketball Championship. On Saturday night, Elk Grove came from behind in a low scoring affair to defeat No. 5 seed Vanden, 42-40.
Much like the games leading up to this point in the NorCal Regional portion of the State Basketball Championships Elk Grove (26-6) rode the scoring of Ameere Britton. The senior guard scored 27 of the Herd's 42 points on 11-of-19 shooting, bringing Elk Grove from down four, 38-34, after three periods. Karlos Zepeda’s pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter gave the Herd the lead for good. The Herd held the Vikings to only two points in the final period.Zepeda added 8 points while Jordan Hess had three and two apiece for DaJon Lott and Grant Galonka.
Now, Elk Grove for only the second time in school history, will play for a NorCal Championship. It will be a home game Tuesday (3/8) at 6 p.m. at the Cartwright Gym against No. 2 seed Branson (28-5). The winner will take on the SoCal Division II winner Saturday, March 12, at 4 p.m. at Golden One Arena in Sacramento for the State Championship.
Line Score -
Vanden 6 24 8 2 -40
Elk Grove 12 15 7 8 -42
