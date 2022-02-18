When a basketball team chooses to shoot lots of three-point baskets in today’s game, it seems like you hit a bunch or you miss a bunch; it’s hot or cold; with or without. Elk Grove’s boys basketball team was on both sides of that equation Friday night in the opening night of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II playoffs.
Fortunately for the number two seed in the playoffs, they turned to more of a high post/low post game offensively in the second half that gave them a 67-44 win over No. 15-seed Atwater.
“For me, it’s really hard because we do have guys who can shoot (three-point baskets) really well,” Herd head coach Dustin Monday said. “We can fall into the trap of really falling in love with it. You saw it tonight. We still working with taking a great shot as opposed to taking a good shot.”
Still, Elk Grove finished with 11 threes.
The Herd opened the first quarter with three pointers by Karlos Zepeda and Jordan Hess but then they struggled to do much more. Elk Grove went five-for-15 from the floor in both the first and the second quarter and squeaked out a 31-25 halftime lead.
Fortunately, Elk Grove’s top scorer Ameere Britton came alive in the second quarter, scored 12 points mostly on lay-ups and short jumpers.
“I just started off trying to read the defense and then they spread out and I was able to find my shots,” Britton said.
In the second half, Britton got 6-8 post DaJon Lott involved in high-low post play, passing often to Lott for easy lay-ups.
“Ameere is just a great playmaker,” Monday said. “While his shooting percentages aren’t that great, you look at his fourth quarter shooting and he’s just clutch.”
Elk Grove got the lead to 10, 46-36, after the third quarter. Then everything began to work in the final quarter as Elk Grove was nine-for-10 from the floor and Britton concluded the scoring with a drive that ended in a 360-degree dunk. It brought the Cartwright Gym to their feet.
With the win and Jesuit’s victory over Vacaville Friday, it sets up a quarterfinal game pitting a pair of Delta League foes in the Herd and the Marauders Monday at 7 p.m. back at Cartwright Gym. Will it be harder for Elk Grove to beat Jesuit three times this season?
“I don’t know, I think it’s probably harder for us as a higher seed, but it helps them they’ve seen us a couple times,” Monday said.
Notes:
There was a big upset in Friday’s first round. Top-seed and undefeated Ponderosa was upended by No.17-seed St. Mary’s, 69-63. This means Elk Grove is the highest seed in Division II headed into Monday’s quarterfinal round. No. 3 Grant was also victorious, 73-59, over No. 14 Sacramento. The semi-final round will be played Wednesday. All four teams in each division that get that far will earn a spot in the CIF Northern California Regionals.
Line Score:
Atwater 16 9 11 8 -44
Elk Grove 16 15 15 21 -67
EG Scoring – Britton 20, Hess 14, Zepeda 12, Lott 12, Golunka 9
Boys Basketball
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs
Division I
No. 5 Sheldon 65, No. 12 Rocklin 49
No. 7 Edison 70, No. 10 Pleasant Grove 58
No. 4 Lincoln (Stockton) 73, No. 13 Monterey Trail 58
Division II
No.2 Elk Grove 67, No. 15 Atwater 44
No. 17 St. Mary’s 69, No. 1 Ponderosa 63
No. 7 Jesuit 64, No. 10 Vacaville 52
No. 3 Grant 73, No. 14 Sacramento 59
Division V
Bradshaw Chr 59, Argonaut 55
College Softball
Cosumnes River 14, 11 Lassen College 0,0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.