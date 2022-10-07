Local Friday Night Action
Elk Grove 48, Sheldon 27
Sheldon scores first at 8:55 1Q, Jesiah Machado to Scott Nixon, 18 yards. Missed PAT.
Jesiah Machado throws an 18 yard TOUCHDOWN pass to Scott Nixon. Huskies lead @elk_herd 6-0, 8:55, Q1. pic.twitter.com/aDc9dB7FJN— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) October 8, 2022
Herd responds with a Wayshawn Parker 5-yard rushing TD and the PAT kick was blocked.
6-6 with 3:39 1Q
@elk_herd touchdown run by Wayshawn Parker. PAT is blocked. 6-6, 3:39, Q1 pic.twitter.com/c2iYcniDLS— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) October 8, 2022
Huskies fumble the kickoff, Herd ball. Mason Vazquez scores from a yard out. After the extra point, Elk Grove 13, Sheldon 6 1:36 1Q.
After a Sheldon punt, Elk Grove has the ball on the Huskies 23 and Jeremiah Rosales scores on the first play. After the PAT, it's Herd 20, Huskies 6 :38 1Q.
After 1Q, Elk Grove 20, Sheldon 6.
@elk_herd 23 yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Rosales. Elk Grove leads 20-6, end of 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/5E232Qw86K— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) October 8, 2022
Herd QB David Hale opens the second quarter with a 73-yard TD run. It's now Elk Grove 27, Sheldon 6, 8:12 2Q.
@elk_herd 73 yard touchdown run by David Hale. 27-6, 8:12, Q2. pic.twitter.com/Gf9Spspbft— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) October 8, 2022
Machado to Nixon, 9 yards, 27-13, Herd 6:00 2Q
Elk Grove responds with a Hale 1-yard QB sneak. Elk Grove 34, Sheldon 13 :52 2Q.
3rd quarter: Gabe Buck forces a fumble, but Sheldon gives it right back as Machado throws an interception. Herd ball.
Catch or INT? Ruled a catch. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nEvAtWsukB— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) October 8, 2022
Rosales scores again for Elk Grove. Herd leads Sheldon 41-13 :33 3Q
End of 3rd: Elk Grove 41, Sheldon 13
Scott Nixon scores his third TD of the game, a 20-yard pass from Machado. Elk Grove 41, Sheldon 20. 4Q
Wow! Scott Nixon TOUCHDOWN on a 20 yard pass from Jesiah Machado. Huskies trail 41-20. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VTuKmCNMp3— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) October 8, 2022
Rosales scores for the third time tonight, this one from 27 yards. Elk Grove 48, Sheldon 20 3:30 4Q.
Call this a consolation TD, but for the fourth time tonight Machado throws to Nixon for a TD. Elk Grove 48, Sheldon 27 :14 4Q
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Elk Grove (4-3, 3-0) 20 14 7 7 48
Sheldon (5-3, 2-2) 6 7 0 14 27
Bradshaw Christian 47, El Dorado 21
Ethan Rickert 1 yard run, Brandon Burden 7-yard run and Nathan Zeppieri all have first quarter TD runs.
Pride 20, El Dorado 14, 8:00 2Q
Rickert has scored again for the Pride, 27-14, late 2Q.
Halftime: Bradshaw 27, El Dorado 14
Burden scores again on a four-yard run. Pride leads 34-14, 4:00 3Q.
End of three quarters: Bradshaw Chr. 34, El Dorado 14.
Andrew Love scores from 36 yards out. After the PAT, Pride 41, El Dorado 14 11:00 4Q
TD pass by El Dorado, with six minutes to go. Pride 41, El Dorado 21.
Burden has score his third TD of the night, this one from 12 yards, missed PAT. Bradshaw 47, El Dorado 21 1:00 4Q.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
El Dorado (0-2, 3-4) 7 7 0 7 21
Bradshaw Chr. (1-1, 5-1) 20 7 7 13 47
Laguna Creek 48, Burbank 12
Halim Tholley has a 30-yard TD run and Mitchell Labrado has a 20-yard TD pass to Malachi Bean-Seay for the Cardinals in the first half.
Laguna Creek added a field goal in the 2nd quarter. Now, 17-0, Cardinals.
Cardinals score a TD, 24-0, late 2nd Q.
Tholley scored on a short run right before halftime. 31-0, Cardinals.
Third quarter: Another Laguna Creek field goal, 34-0.
Alfred McDaniel scored for Burbank on a 70-yard TD run to make it 34-6, Cardinals.
Then, Halim Tholley returned the kickoff for a TD, his fifth kick return for score this season. Laguna Creek 41, Burbank 6.
Malachi Zhurko scores for the Cardinals to make it 48-6, end off 3rd quarter.
4Q: McDaniel scores again for Burbank. This one a 76-yard sprint. 48-12.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Laguna Creek (3-1, 6-2) 14 17 17 0 48
Burbank (0-3, 1-5) 0 0 6 6 12
McClatchy forfeited to Monterey Trail
According to sources, the Lions didn't have enough players, weren't willing to pull up junior varsity players for Friday's game with the Metro Conference-leading Mustangs.
Golf update:
Former Elk Grove H.S. golfer Spencer Levin is in 26th place at six-under-par after the second round of the Shiner's Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.
Awesome Stuff:Spencer Levin plays the last 4 in 3-under to easily make the cut. The Monday Q will make his first cut in 5 years on Tour. So damn awesome. pic.twitter.com/UPkRreY8zj— Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) October 8, 2022
Thursday Night Football
Cosumnes Oaks 29, Pleasant Grove 8
Ranvir Malhi tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Isaac Duran and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Myles McFarland in the first quarter. Malhi found McFarland in the second quarter for a score, as well. For Pleasant Grove Milan Reilly had a second quarter interception to stop a Wolfpack drive. Cosumnes Oaks is now 2-2 in the Delta League with two games to play.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Pleasant Gr. (0-7) 0 0 0 8 8
Cosumnes Oaks (3-5) 15 7 0 7 29
Mira Loma (3-4) 39, Valley (0-7) 0
