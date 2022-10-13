Thursday Night Football
Elk Grove had 28 points on the scoreboard, but had run only three offensive plays to that point of the second quarter. What happened before and after that part of the game at Sheldon/Pleasant Grove Community Stadium was just a little bizarre.
The Thundering Herd defensive backs came up with five interceptions, four returned for touchdowns, a punt blocked and scooped up and run in, plus a 65-yard run for a touchdown and a 36-yard pass for a score while running up a 42-8 halftime margin over Pleasant Grove. The first-place Herd finished off the night by defeating the winless Eagles, 62-8. Elk Grove is now 4-0 in the Delta League and will host Jesuit for first place on Oct. 21.
Defensive end Lati Vaefaga started the scoring when Pleasant Grove was in punt formation on its opening drive and he came in knocking the punt to the ground with one hand, chased after the ball and picked it up for an Elk Grove 7-0 lead. Safety Wayshawn Parker was next by picking off Eagle quarterback Cole Davis on the next play from scrimmage and sprinting in from 20 yards out for a 14-0 lead and just four-and-a-half minutes gone in the game.
The lone scoring drive by Pleasant Grove was next and Davis hit Xavier Porter on a 13-yard TD pass. After converting the two-pointer the Eagles were to within six at 14-8.
After the ensuing kickoff Elk Grove finally ran an offensive play. Just two plays after that Mason Vazquez found a hole in the line and ran 56 yards for a touchdown. 21-8, Herd with 8:44 left in the first quarter.
Chris Dotson was next by picking off Davis early in the second quarter and outrunning everyone for 56 yards. That made it 28-8, Elk Grove.
Next Pleasant Grove offensive play it was Thomas Koi’s turn at a pick six. His was a 65-yard return and Elk Grove led 35-8 with 5:45 remaining in the first half.
Parker had a second interception on the next drive (with no yardage on this return) and Elk Grove scored for the last time in the half on a 36- yard pass from David Hale to a wide-open Anthony Ruelas.
The Thundering Herd added a fifth interception, the fourth pick-six, in the third quarter. It was Dotson’s second on the night. Mitch Williams wrapped up the scoring with a fourth quarter rushing touchdown.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Elk Grove (5-3, 4-0) 21 21 13 7 62
Pleasant Gr (0-8, 0-4) 8 0 0 0 8
