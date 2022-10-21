Prep Football Friday:
Elk Grove 34, Jesuit 21
The Thundering Herd assured themselves for at least a tie for the Delta League Championship with an impressive run game that had the Marauder defense on its heels most of the game. Jesuit did hurt its efforts by turning the ball over twice in the first quarter. They lost a fumble at their own 24, recovered by Simione Pale. Mason Vazquez scored from 19 yards out and Elk Grove was on the board, 7-0, at 8:09.
On the next drive Thomas Koi intercepted C.J. Lee at the Elk Grove 39. Six plays later David Hale found Dylan Archuleta on a seven yards TD pass. After Chris Dodson’s point after kick it was 14-0, Elk Grove.
The Marauders reeled off a big run on the next series and had the ball at the Elk Grove six, but the defense held thanks to a false start penalty on Jesuit and Wayshawn Parker’s sack on fourth and goal at the 9 yard line.
Elk Grove led 21-7 at halftime and got the third quarter kickoff. They drove 80 yards and wrapped up the drive with a Hale to Perez 12-yard TD pass. Elk Grove was up 28-7 midway through the third period.
The Marauders tightened the game by recovering a Herd fumble at Elk Grove’s 40 and scored four plays later to tighten the game to 28-21 with 8:49 remaining.
That’s when the Herd flexbone running game took over, taking time off the clock. The Herd lined up on a fourth-and-seven at their own 48 with 4:49 to play and twice got Jesuit defenders to jump offside and give Elk Grove a first down. Vazquez scored from two yards out with 1:25 remaining. Dodson’s extra point was blocked, but Jesuit was left with too little time to catch up.
Elk Grove can wrap up the Delta League championship for the first time under coach John Heffernan on Thursday when they host Franklin in the regular season finale. Friday’s win has assured Elk Grove would compete in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I bracket when the playoffs begin Nov. 4.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Jesuit (7-2, 4-1) 0 7 7 7 21
Elk Grove (6-3, 5-0) 14 7 7 6 34
Monterey Trail 49, Grant 42
The Mustangs have earned at least a tie for the Metro Conference championship with an exciting win at Rutherford Stadium. Playing for the first time since September 29, Monterey Trail had trouble pulling away from Grant all night. The much-improved Pacers actually tied up the game at 42 with 2:51 remaining, but the Mustangs burned off almost all the remaining time on its final drive and Vince Arcuri scored on a 11-yard quarterback keeper with 13 second left on the clock for the game-winner. It also wrapped up an exciting fourth quarter where both clubs scored freely. The Pacers scored 24 points while the Mustangs had 21 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Vontrelle Waffer had an 81-yard run, while Hasaan Miller scooped up a Grant onside kick and return it 80 yards for a touchdown.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Monterey Tr.(7-2, 4-0) 7 7 14 21 49
Grant (7-2, 4-1) 6 6 6 24 42
Pleasant Grove 40, Davis 20
The Eagles earned their first win of the season with a solid performance at home against the Blue Devils.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Davis (2-7, 0-5) 20
Pleasant Gr. (1-8, 1-4) 40
Bradshaw 54, Galt 0
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Galt (2-7, 0-4) 0 0 0 0 0
Bradshaw Chr(6-2,2-2)28 7 13 6 54
Cosumnes Oaks 21, Franklin 14
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Cos. Oaks (4-6, 3-3) 0 7 7 7 21
Franklin (2-7, 2-3) 0 7 7 0 14
Foothill 56, Florin 6
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Foothill (5-4, 3-1) 56
Florin (1-8, 1-3) 6
Local Football Standings
(thru Week Nine, with team ratings)
Delta League
W-L All Rating
Elk Grove 5-0 6-3 26.3
Jesuit 4-1 7-2 27.6
Sheldon 3-2 6-3 18.3
Cos. Oaks 3-3 4-6 3.6
Franklin 2-3 2-7 -2.7
Pleasant Gr. 1-4 1-8 -17.6
Davis 0-5 2-7 -8.8
Scores
Week Nine
Elk Grove 34, Jesuit 21
Cosumnes Oaks 21, Franklin 14
Pleasant Grove 40, Davis 20
Metro Conference
W-L All Rating
Monterey Tr. 4-0 7-2 39.5
Grant 4-1 6-2 15.3
Laguna Cr. 4-1 7-2 9.2
River City 2-2 3-5 -12.2
McClatchy 2-4 2-7 -29.5
Burbank 0-5 1-7 -18.2
Kennedy 0-3 0-8 -39.5
Scores
Week Nine
Monterey Trail 49, Grant 42
McClatchy 21, Burbank 15
River City XX, Kennedy XX
Greater Sacramento League
W-L All Rating
Natomas 4-0 7-2 -0.3
Foothill 3-1 5-4 -16.2
Johnson 2-1 6-3 -19.5
Florin 1-3 1-8 -56.3
Cordova 1-2 2-7 -40.6
Valley 0-4 0-9 -80.6
Scores:
Week Nine
Natomas 45, Valley 0
Foothill 56, Florin 6
Johnson vs. Cordova, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Sierra Valley Conference
W-L All Rating
Liberty Ranch 4-0 9-0 18.1
Rosemont 3-1 7-2 -2.6
Union Mine 2-2 4-4 -9.8
Bradshaw Chr. 2-2 6-2 -7.5
El Dorado 1-3 5-4 -18.0
Galt 0-4 2-7 -37.2
Scores
Week Nine
Liberty Ranch 23, Union Mine 6
Bradshaw Christian 54, Galt 0
Rosemont 32, El Dorado 14
(Rating courtesy Cal Preps. com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.