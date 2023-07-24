School: Elk Grove
Nickname: Thundering Herd
Head coach: John Heffernan
(yrs as head coach): 7
College: Sacramento State
2022 Record: 8-4 (6-0 Delta League)
League champions; Lost in 2nd round of playoffs
Assistant Coaches:
James Pale
Moe Loller
Justin Wade
Brandon SooHoo
Ervin Kendall
Jay Ridley
Leron Hill
Chris Nesbitt
Tuta Inoke
Isaac Ceja
Top returning players:
1. Kaleb Hill (LB/FB) Jr.
2. David Hale (QB) Jr.
3. Dylan Archuleta (SB/S) So.
4. Frank Cocker (OL/DL) Jr.
5. Isaiah Liu (MLB) Sr.
Top varsity newcomers:
1. Avery Mitchell (OL) So.
2. Polo Cooper (DB) Jr.
3. Austin Imersek (DB) Sr.
Once again Elk Grove is figured to be one of the top football teams in the Delta League. Nothing new there. And, once again John Heffernan, now in his seventh season as the school’s head coach and athletic director, will have to rely on one of his underclassmen to carry a heavy load. Last season it worked real well as the Herd put together a solid offense and defense using sophomores and a few juniors and won the Delta League championship.
But, how about 2023?
“The kids have been coming every day this summer and working their tails off,” Heffernan said. “That part has been awesome. It’s a team of like-minded individuals. There’ not one kid who is heads-and-shoulders above everybody else. They know that and they’ve picked up their intensity a bit.”
Team Strengths
The Thundering Herd flexbone offense relies on good blocking, deception and some speed on the corners. That is still here at Elk Grove.
“We think we have the kids who can tote the rock,” Heffernan said. “We have some receivers outside who are long, a little bit different than what we’ve had in the past, so we will look a different. But, our base offense, we don’t change.”
Last season the Herd gained 3,849 yards on the ground or 320.8 yards a game. Quarterback David Hale is back for his junior season and may throw the ball a little more this season.
Team Unknowns
The huge offensive line of the past couple seasons won’t be quite as big because of graduation of Simione Pale and Soni Finau, yet renowned offensive line coach Moe Loller will put together a quality group to control the line of scrimmage this fall.
“It’s next man up,” Heffernan quipped. “That’s the way it works around here. Somebody’s got to step up and show us they deserve to be the next man up. Everything around here is an open competition and thus they have to fight for their reps and fight for playing time every time they come out here.”
Overall outlook for this season:
Here’s a strange statement by Heffernan: “We don’t block certain people.”
What he meant was that in his unique offense, some defenders are ignored so that more double teams can happen which works quite well. “It gives us a chance to move the ball without having to move people,” he said.
He goes on to explain more. “Running the ball which means running the clock which means the game is shorter which means the other team has less possessions. That’s been a formula for us for a long time.”
Schedule for this season:
Two Bay Area teams, Menlo-Atherton and San Ramon Valley will come to town to face the Herd at Thunder Stadium. Elk Grove opens at Granite Bay and coach Joe Cattolico and then travels to Antelope in weeks one and two.
2023 Schedule:
8/19 at Granite Bay
8/26 vs. Antelope
9/1 vs. Menlo/Atherton
9/8 vs. San Ramon Valley (Danville)
9/15 vs. Cosumnes Oaks*
9/22 BYE
9/29 at Davis*
10/6 vs. Sheldon*
10/13 vs. Pleasant Grove*
10/21 at Jesuit*
10/27 at Franklin*
*=Delta League game
