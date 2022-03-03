Early in Thursday’s boys basketball game Elk Grove found itself down 20-5. Seemed like every shot San Ramon Valley put up was going in. The Wolves got the lead up to 26-12 with 5:40 left in the second quarter of the CIF State Boys Basketball Championship’s Division II second round game at Elk Grove High School.
Then the Herd began an inspirational turn around with the end of the season looming ahead and staring them right in the eyes.
Behind three-point shooting by Karlos Zepeda and Jordan Hess along with some nifty play making by Ameere Britton, the Thundering Herd went on a 19-0 scoring run over virtually the rest of the first half. Zepeda’s three-pointer with 1:24 left in the half gave the Herd the lead it would never relinquish, and Division II top-seed Elk Grove held on for a 59-55 win over San Ramon Valley.
The win set up a NorCal Regional semi-final showdown with No. 5 Vanden, 74-67 winners over No. 13 Bishop O’Dowd Thursday night. The game will be Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Cartwright Gym.
“Going into tonight all I was asking was for was another practice tomorrow,” Herd head coach Dustin Monday said.
The Wolves led 22-10 after the first quarter making nine-of-12 shots. But after a charging foul was called on Jordan Moxley, the Cartwright Crazies came alive and seemed to get Elk Grove going on the offensive end.
“That first quarter we turned it over six or seven times which means they get easier shots and more scoring opportunities than we did,” Monday added. “Then we got out in transition and that’s when we are at our best.”
Zepeda scored nine of his 12 points in the final five-and-a-half minutes of the first half while Hess and Britton chipped in threes of their own to put the Herd back into the game.
“Those guys are big-time knockdown shooters, they knew tonight with their high school career on the line, they stepped up and knocked them down,” Monday said.
Both teams came out on all cylinders to begin the third quarter before Britton got DaJon Lott involved in some pretty plays inside. Nice assists by Britton to both Lott and Grant Golonka gave the Herd a 51-45 lead after three periods.
The Herd relied upon some big breaks the rest of the way to sew up the win. Britton and Lott, between the two of them, scored Elk Grove final eight points. San Ramon Valley tried fouling Elk Grove over the final minute of the game, trailing by four. Britton and Lott each missed the front end of the one-and-one, but on the other end the Wolves could get a shot to drop. A drive and lay up by Steve Deely literally sat atop the rim for two full seconds, but dropped out with 15 seconds left on the clock and Elk Grove ran out the clock.
”I knew that was going to be the best cohesive team we’d play against,” Monday said. “They are that good. I knew with Ameere leading the attack on defense and bringing the emotion like he does everyone would respond and come along.”
Line Score:
#8 San Ramon Valley 22 6 16 11 -55
#1 Elk Grove 10 23 18 8 -59
Scoring- Elk Grove (FG- 22-37; 59.4%) Britton 24, Hess 12, Zepeda 12, Lott 9, Golonka 2
San Ramon Valley (FG- 23-46; 50%) Deely 14, Ambridge 12, McClaughry 7, Beardslee 6, Thomas 5, Eckert 5, Reeve 4, Moxley 2
Also tonight:
Division I Girls, second round:
#1 Salesian 80, #8 Laguna Creek 51
Division V Boys, second round (game delayed by power outage in Oakland, moved to Oakland H.S., 8 p.m. tip off)
#10 Bradshaw Christian vs. #1 Head Royce
