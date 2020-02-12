If teams had kept score, Elk Grove would have won in team points at the Feb. 8 Delta League Championships for wrestling, which were held at Sheldon High School.
The Thundering Herd earned the most points; the main focus, however, was the individual league champions across the weight classes.
Elk Grove won six league championships across the weight divisions.
Elk Grove’s Kevin Lopez, Jacob Vetterli, Manton Berner, Ledger Petracek, Peter Ming and Jacob Hudson all won the Delta League Championship for their weight class and they will be among those moving on to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Wrestling Tournament, which will be held Feb. 14-15 at Del Oro High School.
Franklin won the second-most league titles with four and Cosumnes Oaks and Sheldon won two titles apiece at the meet.
Lopez won the 108-pound championship by fall over Sheldon’s Shawn Ketsavong.
Ahmaad Lewis of Franklin won the 115-pound championship by fall over Elk Grove’s Chente Arroyo.
Elk Grove’s Vetterli won the 122-pound championship 9-2 over Franklin’s Elias Garcia. Sheldon’s Brandon Nguyen placed third.
Sheldon’s Jacob Yang won the 128-pound championship by fall over Wyatt Coffing; Nikolay Kostin of Pleasant Grove placed third.
Berner won the 134-pound championship 7-0 over Franklin’s Vincent Bocaletti. The Huskies’ Dylan Vang earned third place.
Cosumnes Oaks’ Bryan Null won the 140-pound championship by default injury over Franklin’s Ammar Khan and Elijiah Endsley placed third.
Desmyn Williams of Franklin won the 147-pound championship over Hezikiah Endsley of Elk Grove 4-3.
Ivan Ruvlacaba won the 154-pound championship 6-2 over Franklin’s Noah Ruiz.
In the 162-pound division, the Wildcats’ Hassan Khan won by fall over Marcus Curry of Pleasant Grove.
Petracek won the 172-pound championship over Xavier Camarena of Franklin by fall; Sam Bal of Franklin won the 184-pound championship by fall over Isaac Castro of Cosumnes Oaks; Blake Tonda placed third.
In the 197-pound division, Sheldon’s Patrick Hernandez won the championship 7-4 over Nolan Frank of Elk Grove.
Pleasant Grove’s Mason Zayas placed third.
In the 222-pound weight class, Peter Ming won by fall over Zach Brooks of Davis. Hudson won the 287-pound weight class by fall over Mishan Castellanos of Cosumnes Oaks.
The top eight placers at the Division I tournament will move on to the SJS Masters meet.
