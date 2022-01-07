After one week of Delta League boys basketball, Elk Grove has flexed its muscles and shown right away it wants to sit atop the league standings and stay there.
“Yeah, I don’t remember the last time we started 2-0,” Dustin Monday, the Thundering Herd’s head coach, admitted. “We haven’t beaten Sheldon at Sheldon in who knows how long. Two big milestones to start off the league for us. Our aspirations are to win league and do more and to be that guy we have to beat these guys.”
Elk Grove (13-3) is in first place after the first week of league play, looked impressive most of the time in Friday’s 58-49 win over Pleasant Grove (12-5) in a pandemic-controlled Cartwright Gym. Herd athletic director John Heffernan and his crew were counting fans at the door to try to remain under the new mandate set by the Sacramento County Department of Health that no more than 500 may attend an indoor event.
He and Pleasant Grove A.D. Scott Gradin spent much of their time watching the student section to ensure masks were worn and worn properly.
Otherwise, it was an entertaining game, one in which the Herd hit six three-pointers in the first half to gain an early advantage over the Eagles. Jordan Hess, who finished with 16 points, made three three’s and a two in the first quarter. Pleasant Grove head coach Chris MacPhail used 6-8 post Joseph Espy’s height advantage under the bucket to keep it close.
Elk Grove’s big guy in the middle, DaJon Lott, Jr, was spending the evening at home, quarantined with COVID-19.
“We knew (Espy) would be the focal point tonight and without DaJon we put M.J. Bahtia, our sophomore, on him,” Monday said. “That’s a big spot because he’s way undersized, so we made some adjustments and got him some more help.”
The Herd jumped out to a 26-14 advantage midway through the second stanza and then seemed to lose its touch. Meanwhile the Eagles rallied behind Dominique Bolden and Espy to pull to within four at intermission, 28-24.
That was about as close as Pleasant Grove would get the rest of the game. To open the third quarter senior guard Ameere Britton showed up in a big way. A pair of driving dunks ignited the Cartwright Crazies and spurred the Herd onto its 13th win of the season.
“He is so explosive and so dynamic,” Monday said. “That is why he is so good. He doesn’t have to be that guy who shoots the ball all the time and feels like he has to score.”
Britton finished with 16 points. Espy led Pleasant Grove with 13 points, Bolden added 10 and Colin Billy scored 9.
Notes:
Elk Grove defeated Sheldon Wednesday, 66-64, the first win at Sheldon for Monday in his seven seasons at Elk Grove…Elk Grove will play at the Capital Christian Challenge Saturday at 3:30p.m. against Ponderosa. Sheldon will play Salesian in the game to follow at 5:30 p.m. Initially, the Herd was to play Modesto Christian but that team is under COVID-10 protocol…Next week Pleasant Grove has a game Wednesday at Franklin, who was blown out by Sheldon, 80-38 on Friday. The Eagles have a bye on Friday, Jan. 14…In attendance was 10-year NFL offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins, who was also a basketball player when he attended Elk Grove. Wiggins says he might be finished playing football, “I’m staying in shape in case someone calls,” he said. Wiggins, who played collegiately at Fresno State, was on the practice squads in Baltimore and San Francisco before getting his first break with the Chargers. He has also played with the Lions and the Giants, primarily at offensive guard.
Line Score:
Pleasant Grove (1-1) 12 12 8 17 - 49
Elk Grove (2-0) 18 10 14 16 - 58
