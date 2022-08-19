The Sierra Football League showed its prowess in big ways Friday night to open the 2022 High School Football season in the Sac-Joaquin Section. Here are the game summaries: (Check back for updates throughout the weekend)
Granite Bay 34, Elk Grove 12
Touchdown #4 for Granite Bay running back Carter Jackson, this one from five yards out, Granite Bay 34, Elk Grove 12.6:27 to play— John Hull (@JohnHullEG) August 20, 2022
Elk Grove's young defense was overwhelmed by a deeper Granite Bay team Friday in the 2022 season opener for both squads. Grizzlies' running back Carter Jackson scored four touchdowns as Granite Bay pulled away in the second half.
Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Granite Bay 7 6 14 7 34
Elk Grove 0 0 12 0 12
Oak Ridge 56, Cosumnes Oaks 0
Huge win for Oak Ridge 56-0 over Cosumnes Oaks in the season opener. @sacbee_news pic.twitter.com/LEeDucS6te— Nathan Uebelhoer (@NathanUebelhoer) August 20, 2022
Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Cos. Oaks 0 0 0 0 0
Oak Ridge 21 14 7 14 56
Folsom 47, Monterey Trail 18
Mack tosses it 27 yards to Maxey-Parler for the TDMonterey Trail 12Folsom 359:20 3Q@SacMaxPreps @JohnHullEG @KCRAdapper @NorCalPreps— Vox Mustangs (@MustangsVox) August 20, 2022
Other scores of local interest:
Woodcreek 43, Franklin 13
Sheldon 78, River Valley 19
Jesiah Machado 7 yard touchdown pass to Scott Nixon. 50-12, 6:29, Q2. pic.twitter.com/HQf45ke3xE— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) August 20, 2022
Bradshaw Christian 35, Lathrop 28
That’s the final on Lathrop!!! Pride win it 35-28 @SacBee_JoeD @EGCSports @BlackHatFootbal— Bradshaw Football (@BCPrideFootball) August 20, 2022
Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Bradshaw Ch 21 14 0 0 35
Lathrop 14 0 14 0 28
West Park 70, Laguna Creek 40
Lodi 36, Pleasant Grove 6
Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Lodi 29 0 7 0 36
Pleasant Gr. 0 0 0 6 6
Mountain House 61, Florin 0
Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Florin 0 0 0 0 0
Mtn. House 27 22 6 6 61
