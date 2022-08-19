The Sierra Football League showed its prowess in big ways Friday night to open the 2022 High School Football season in the Sac-Joaquin Section. Here are the game summaries: (Check back for updates throughout the weekend)

Granite Bay 34, Elk Grove 12

Elk Grove's young defense was overwhelmed by a deeper Granite Bay team Friday in the 2022 season opener for both squads. Grizzlies' running back Carter Jackson scored four touchdowns as Granite Bay pulled away in the second half.

Team           1Q  2Q  3Q  4Q  Final

Granite Bay   7    6     14   7    34

Elk Grove      0    0     12   0    12

Oak Ridge 56, Cosumnes Oaks 0

Team           1Q  2Q  3Q  4Q  Final

Cos. Oaks      0     0    0     0    0

Oak Ridge     21   14   7     14  56

Folsom 47, Monterey Trail 18 

Other scores of local interest:

Woodcreek 43, Franklin 13

Sheldon 78, River Valley 19

Bradshaw Christian 35, Lathrop 28

Team           1Q  2Q  3Q  4Q  Final

Bradshaw Ch 21   14    0    0     35

Lathrop         14    0    14   0     28

West Park 70, Laguna Creek 40

Lodi 36, Pleasant Grove 6

Team           1Q  2Q  3Q  4Q  Final

Lodi              29    0    7     0     36

Pleasant Gr.    0     0    0     6      6

Mountain House 61, Florin 0

Team           1Q  2Q  3Q  4Q  Final

Florin            0    0     0     0      0

Mtn. House   27  22    6     6     61

email: egsports@valleyoakpress.com

Twitter: @EGCSports

John's Twitter: @JohnHullEG

Sports Editor

John Hull has been with the Citizen sports department since 2007. His background is in radio and television then spent 15 years as a media production teacher at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank High School, retiring in 2019.