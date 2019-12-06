In its last game, the Elk Grove Thundering Herd amassed 465 rush yards to win the Sac-Joaquin Section D II blue-and-white banner.
Tonight, the Herd will look to master another opponent as it takes on Clayton Valley Charter in Concord for the CIF Nor Cal Championship.
Elk Grove, who saw dominant performances by quarterback Carter Harris (four touchdowns and 218 rush yards) and Jeremy Crook (103 rush yards), Kade Jordan (eight tackles and one sack) and Jack Spithorst (three sacks), will look to continue its win streak against Clayton Valley, who went 0-4 in the East Bay Mountain League and are 8-5 overall.
The Ugly Eagles (the school’s official mascot name) won the North Coast Section D II Championship over Campolindo 27-7 to earn its spot in the regional final.
The winner of the game will play the winner of the Southern California Championship between San Juan Hills of San Juan Capistrano and Aquinas of San Bernardino.
The Elk Grove-Clayton Valley Charter game will start at 7:30 p.m.
