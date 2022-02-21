Girls Basketball- Division I Quarterfinals

#2 Folsom 73, #8 Cosumnes Oaks 20

Tan was injured in the opening minutes of this game and from there the Wolfpack couldn’t recover.

“Isabel was hurt in the first few minutes, then we gave in to pressure and a really elite team in Folsom,” Cosumnes Oaks coach Paul Powner said. “We’re really proud of this team and all that we accomplished.” 

#1 Oak Ridge 56, #8 Monterey Trail 41

Monterey Trail            5          10        17        9          -41

Oak Ridge                 12        12        22        10        -56

Division II Quarterfinals

#2 Laguna Creek 63, #7 Whitney 34

Two years ago when seven members of this Laguna Creek team were sophomores they were upset on a basket at the final buzzer by Del Oro in the second round. Now on Wednesday, the Cardinals have a chance at revenge against Del Oro in the semi-finals in Division II.

With the win, the Cardinals have also qualified for the CIF NorCal Championships next week.

“Experiencing what we experienced two years ago, making it to this game, playing Del Oro, but our goal continues getting a blue banner up on the wall in this gym,” head coach Cody Norman said.

Whitney          7          4          18        5          -34

Laguna Creek  19        23        16        5          -63

Scoring – LC Young 23, Tillery 15, Taylor 9, Gilmer 7, McMurray 5, Enriquez 4; WH Peterson 9, Brustman 5, Sydney 5, Kitchen 4, Bre 3, Schuler 2, Tess 2, Za’Raya 2

Boys Basketball – Division II Quarterfinals

#2 Elk Grove 60, #7 Jesuit 51

Line Score:

Jesuit               8          16        15        12        -51

Elk Grove         11        14        15        20        -60

EG Scoring – Britton 25, King 7, Hess 3, Zepeda 13, Lott 8, Golunka 2; Jesuit – Stojakovic 31, Wallin 13, Ubaldo 7

Boys Basketball – Division I Quarterfinals

#5 Sheldon 42, #4 Lincoln 41

Line Score:

Sheldon           10        12        10        10        -42

Lincoln             15        10        7          9          -41

Boys Basketball - Division V Quarterfinals

#11 Bradshaw Chr. 64, #3 Fortune 49

email - egsports@ValleyOakPress.com

Twitter @JohnHullEG