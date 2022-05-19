The Sac-Joaquin Section’s softball playoffs have reached the semi-final rounds and two Elk Grove Unified schools are still alive in this spring’s competition. One other team dropped out after a second-round loss, and another was defeated in the opening games on May 17.
Division I top seed Sheldon will take on No. 4 Rocklin May 24 in one of the semi-final games with No. 2 Folsom and No. 3 Lincoln facing off in the other semi. Going into this round the Huskies have defeated Johnson and Gregori by a combined score of 27-0.
In Division II No. 3 Elk Grove will likely take on No. 2 St. Francis in an all-Delta League semi-final game. The Troubadours have won the previous two contests between theses rivals this spring. On Friday St. Francis will face River City in a second round game. The winner of this semi-final game on May 24 will face the victor of No. 1 Del Oro and No. 4 Roseville on May 28 for the Division II banner.
First Round – Division I
Sheldon 17, Johnson 0
Reina Zermeno led the Huskies by going 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. She had a triple in the third inning and a homer in the fourth. D’Auna Johnson, Beija Allen and Jaylee Ojo also went deep for Sheldon. In total, the Huskies had 17 hits on the day.
Pleasant Grove 10, Enochs 0
Madeline Lawson tossed a complete game shutout for the Eagles, allowing five hits while striking out one. Pleasant Grove scored six times in the sixth inning with Bella Harpster, Riley Bigley, Alannah Tu’ua and Minday Brian all driving in runs.
Division II
Elk Grove 4, Atwater 0
Aissa Silva tossed a no-hitter for the Herd to open up the post-season. She struck out 16 and walked one. She also had a triple and drove in a run. Emma Stang’s single in the first inning drove in Elk Grove’s first two runs.
Del Oro 10, Laguna Creek 0
The Golden Eagles got to Sarah Hanf right away, scoring eight times in the first two innings. Kendal Manley drilled a homer in the first inning and Olivia Robison went deep in the second. The Cardinals ended the season with a 10-15 record.
Second Round – Division I
Sheldon 10, Gregori 0
Jaylee Ojo drilled a grand slam in the third inning and went 3-for-3 on the day. The Huskies scored five times in that inning. Breanna Romero earned the win, pitching five innings and allowing just one hit. She struck out eight and walked one.
Folsom 4, Pleasant Grove 0
The Eagles’ season ended with a 17-12 record after suffering the defeat. Emma shut down the Pleasant Grove bats, allowing just two hits while striking out 12.
Division II
Elk Grove 2, St. Mary’s 0
Silva was on, again, for the Herd. This time she allowed just two hits while striking out 12. Addy Buckley was 2-for-2 for Elk Grove. Adrianna Delany and Brooke Hanson drove in the runs for the Herd.
