Cartwright Crazies

The Cartwright Crazies, the student section of Elk Grove High School at basketball games, will be out in force tonight for round two of the CIF State Basketball championships when the Herd hosts San Ramon Valley.

 Photo by Ray Iaea

Let's quickly recap Wednesday's action and look ahead to today:

CIF State Basketball Division I – Girls Tuesday

#8 Laguna Creek 62, #9 St. Francis (MV) 60 (Cardinals will travel to #1 Salesian Thursday at 6 p.m.)

CIF State Basketball Division II – Boys Tuesday

#1 Elk Grove 57, #16 Clovis East 50 (Herd will host #8 San Ramon Valley Thursday at 6 p.m.)

CIF State Basketball Division V – Boys Tuesday

#10 Bradshaw Chr. 48, #7 Durham 44 (at #2 Head Royce Thursday)

CIF State Basketball Open Division - Boys Wednesday

#2 Clovis West 63, #7 Sheldon 55

Note: Huskies led 16-4 and 24-8 in the first quarter, but Clovis overcame the difference thanks to a strong fourth quarter. Sheldon finishes at 22-11 and a co-championship of the Delta League.

Baseball - Wednesday

Placer 3, Pleasant Grove 2

Ponderosa 13, Cosumnes Oaks 2

Liberty Ranch 15, Monterey Trail 2

Softball - Wednesday

Pleasant Grove 7, Laguna Creek 4

 

email - egsports@ValleyOakPress.com

Twitter @JohnHullEG 

Citizen Sports @EGCSports

Sports Editor

John Hull has been a part of the sports scene in Elk Grove since moving to the city in 1999. Hull originally came on board the sports staff of the Citizen in 2007, retired in 2019, but returned as the Citizen's sports editor in 2021.