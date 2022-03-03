Let's quickly recap Wednesday's action and look ahead to today:
CIF State Basketball Division I – Girls Tuesday
#8 Laguna Creek 62, #9 St. Francis (MV) 60 (Cardinals will travel to #1 Salesian Thursday at 6 p.m.)
CIF State Basketball Division II – Boys Tuesday
#1 Elk Grove 57, #16 Clovis East 50 (Herd will host #8 San Ramon Valley Thursday at 6 p.m.)
CIF State Basketball Division V – Boys Tuesday
#10 Bradshaw Chr. 48, #7 Durham 44 (at #2 Head Royce Thursday)
CIF State Basketball Open Division - Boys Wednesday
#2 Clovis West 63, #7 Sheldon 55
Note: Huskies led 16-4 and 24-8 in the first quarter, but Clovis overcame the difference thanks to a strong fourth quarter. Sheldon finishes at 22-11 and a co-championship of the Delta League.
Baseball - Wednesday
Placer 3, Pleasant Grove 2
Ponderosa 13, Cosumnes Oaks 2
Liberty Ranch 15, Monterey Trail 2
Softball - Wednesday
Pleasant Grove 7, Laguna Creek 4
