It was the first week of league/conference games for most of our Elk Grove-area football teams Friday and most of those games had fans on the edge of their seats. Monterey Trail remained undefeated forever in the Metro Conference but had to go overtime to keep that streak alive, Elk Grove stopped fumbling the football for at least one half and their ground game rolled to a win, and Valley and Franklin won their first games of the 2023 season.
Elk Grove 35, Cosumnes Oaks 17
The Thundering Herd opened defense of its Delta League championship with a win at home over the Wolfpack. But, after a fumble stopped a drive and an interception led to a Cosumnes Oaks field goal, coach John Heffernan said a string of turnovers that stretched over the past two games had to cease.
“We got to do a better job protecting the football,” he said. “That interception wasn’t a good throw and that fumble; we work on that all the time in practice, and we’ve got to keep working at it.”
The Herd had fumbled four times in a six-point loss to Menlo/Atherton two weeks ago and on Sept. 8 five lost fumbles gave San Ramon Valley a 35-7 win at Elk Grove. Once fumble-itis stopped, Elk Grove’s ground game dominated the rest of the game. They scored 28 straight points in the second half to grab control of the game. The Herd amassed 362 yards on the ground. They didn’t complete a pass, attempting just one.
“We got into a groove, and we started running the ball,” Heffernan said. “We knew if we got into a groove and started to wear them down it would be to our advantage.”
“Elk Grove and Heff have my number,” Martin Billings, Cosumnes Oaks’ head coach, lamented afterwards. “They made some adjustments to some things we were doing. We just didn’t overcome them. I give them credit to what they were doing.”
Despite the loss, Wolfpack quarterback Marino Fragata had a solid game throwing for 273 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-34 passing.
“We have to continue to evaluate ourselves and get better,” Billings said. “I think looking ahead, game-by-game, will help us get to where we want to.”
Thomas Koi led Elk Grove runners with 165 yards rushing and touchdowns of 15, 46 and 51 yards.
Box Score (Final)
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score
Cosumnes Oaks 0 10 0 7 - 17 Record: (1-4,0-1)
Elk Grove 0 7 14 14 - 35 Record: (2-3,1-0)
ScoringSummary: CO - EG
2nd
08:13 CO - Brandon Lambert 59 yd pass from Marino Fragata (Gilbert Bravo kick)
4 plays, 82 yards, TOP 1:34 7 - 0
04:26 CO - Gilbert Bravo 28 yd field goal
7 plays, 48 yards, TOP 1:49 10 - 0
02:55 EG - Thomas Koi 46 yd run (Bryan Cervantes kick)
4 plays, 60 yards, TOP 1:31 10 - 7
3rd
05:50 EG - David Hale 5 yd run (Bryan Cervantes kick)
13 plays, 68 yards, TOP 6:10 10 - 14
03:31 EG - Thomas Koi 15 yd run (Bryan Cervantes kick)
2 plays, 20 yards, TOP 0:35 10 - 21
4th
11:14 EG - David Hale 4 yd run (Bryan Cervantes kick)
7 plays, 52 yards, TOP 2:52 10 - 28
07:31 CO - Marino Fragata 1 yd run (Gilbert Bravo kick)
10 plays, 88 yards, TOP 3:43 17 - 28
05:51 EG - Thomas Koi 51 yd run (Bryan Cervantes kick)
3 plays, 43 yards, TOP 1:40 17 - 35
CO EG
FIRST DOWNS................... 15 16
RUSHES-YARDS (NET)....... 20-71 52-362
PASSING YDS (NET)............. 273 0
Passes Att-Comp-Int...........34-19-0 1-0-1
TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 54-344 53-362
Fumble Returns-Yards.......... 0-0 0-0
Punt Returns-Yards............ 1-3 2-15
Kickoff Returns-Yards......... 5-37 1-6
Interception Returns-Yards...1-15 0-0
Punts (Number-Avg)............4-35.3 2-47.0
Fumbles-Lost.................. 0-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards............... 12-157 9-68
Possession Time............... 23:04 24:56
Sacks By: Number-Yards......1-10 3-8
RUSHING: Cosumnes Oaks-Brandon Lambert 9-44; Marino Fragata 9-31;
Myles Macfarland 1-minus 2; Kam Totton 1-minus 2. Elk Grove-Thomas Koi 9-165;
David Hale 12-78; Ethan Scott 12-55; Alphonso Moore 11-37; Dylan Archuleta
3-26; Austin Maze 2-3; Jonathan Burns 3-minus 2.
PASSING: Cosumnes Oaks-Marino Fragata 19-33-0-273; Kam Totton 0-1-0-0. Elk
Grove-David Hale 0-1-1-0; Jonathan Burns 0-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Cosumnes Oaks-Brandon Lambert 5-119; Myles Macfarland 3-39;
Alex Mohamed 3-19; Kam Totton 3-13; Kayleb Gerard 2-47; Mason Mcfarland 2-15;
IssacDuran 1-21. Elk Grove-.
INTERCEPTIONS: Cosumnes Oaks-Issac Duran 1-15. Elk Grove-None.
Monterey Trail 41, Laguna Creek 35 (2OT)
A combined 76 points along with double overtime resulted in the first win for coach T.J. Ewing and the Monterey Trail Mustangs on the season and in the 2023 Metro Conference slate. The offense from the Mustangs did not disappoint as they put up 28 in the first half as the Cardinals were able to put up 13 heading into the half. The same grit that allowed the Cardinals to complete the comeback on the Pleasant Grove Eagles the week prior showed up Friday. They scored on their first drive to begin the second half to get Laguna Creek back into the game with momentum shifting their way. Ultimately, with the Cardinals being down 35-27 within the last two minutes of the night, a pass from junior quarterback Mitchell Labrado to senior wide receiver Halim Tholley for 46 yards made it 35-33. That was followed by a completed 2-point conversion to senior tight end Adaarion Strauthers to tie the ballgame and send it to overtime.
So many ups and downs from both sides that this ballgame could’ve gone either way. At the end, the Mustangs prevailed to finally get in the win column with an 8-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Vontrelle Waffer. After the matchup, both head coaches, Ewing for the Mustangs and Ryan Nill for the Cardinals, had nothing for praise for each other’s squads as they both pointed out this could’ve gone either way.
Waffer ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns, D'Adrian Sanders added 98 yards and two TDs. Arik Phillips had 73 yards receiving including a 60-yard pass from Isaiah Costley.
- Alejandro Barron, Citizen Sports Intern
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 OT1 OT2 Score
Laguna Creek 7 6 7 15 0 0 -35 Record: (3-2, 0-1)
Monterey Trail 14 14 7 0 0 0 -41 Record (1-3, 1-0)
Other Friday scores:
Franklin 6, Davis 0
Notes: The Wildcats blocked a field goal by the Blue Devils in the first quarter and JoJo Trzcinski ran it back for the game's lone touchdown. Franklin's defense turned Davis away four times inside the 20-yard line.
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score
Davis 0 0 0 0 - 0 Record:(2-3, 0-1)
Franklin 6 0 0 0 -6 Record: (1-4, 1-0)
Valley 28, WSCA 0
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score
Valley 0 12 8 8 -28 Record:(1-4)
Western Sierra 0 0 0 0 -0 Record:(0-4)
Bradshaw Christian 45, Dixon 0
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score
Dixon 0 0 0 0 -0 Record:(0-4)
Bradshaw Chr. 14 14 14 3 -45 Record: (3-2)
Jesuit (3-1, 1-0) 44, Sheldon (1-4, 0-1) 8
Highlands (1-3) 55, Florin (0-4) 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.