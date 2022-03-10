After trailing 4-0, Elk Grove battled back in its non-league showdown with Bay Area power De LaSalle to tie the game at five on Thursday at Wackman Field. But, three errors and some miscues cost the Thundering Herd its second straight loss of the young season, a 6-5 setback to De LaSalle.
"Obviously that's the big part right there," coach Joe Bellotti said. "Against a great team like De LaSalle we can't afford to make those mistakes and expect to come away on the right end of it. That was the difference maker. We had some opportunities to get off the field and we just didn't do it."
Elk Grove dropped an 11-10 road decision at Turlock Tuesday. They are now 2-2 on the season.
Sidearmer A.J. Hutcheson was cruising along until De LaSalle scored four runs on three singles and an error in the third inning. But, Elk Grove countered on a three-run homer by Kade Brown to narrow the margin to 4-3.
In the De LaSalle fourth Neves reached on an infield error and he scored on Harrison's double to stretch the lead to 5-3. In Elk Grove's half of the fourth Evan Gentil and Devon Kneisel both singled and then scored when Hutcheson's long fly ball to right was dropped at the warning track. A brisk wind made plays on all fly balls an adventure.
The game winner came when Hutcheson hit the first two DeLaSalle batters in the fifth inning. After a nice force play at third base, McInnis drew a walk to load the bases. On a ground ball to third baseman Aiden Jimenez, the senior threw to second baseman Eddie Fines on an attempt to force the runner from first, but the umpire called the runner safe, thus allowing Chriss to score the eventual winning run.
Umpires called the game after the sixth inning because of darkness.
"Hopefully this is a learning experience for us because (Delta) League is right around the corner and that's what we have to begin gearing up for," Bellotti said.
One concern for Elk Grove was an injury sustained by infielder Ryan Zamora who stroked a ball to the fence in right-centerfield, but pulled up at first with an apparent injury to his right hamstring.
The Herd travels St. Mary's Saturday, another top team in the region.
"We've had good and bad, but we've got to cut down on our mental mistakes," Bellotti said. "At this level against good competition, they are going to capitalize."
Game time in Stockton is scheduled at 11 a.m.
Game Notes:
Elk Grove has a large blue banner on the fence protecting its bullpen honoring the 15 former Herd players who have either made the Big Leagues or are currently playing Major League Baseball. Two of those players were at the game Thursday; David Hernandez, who is now retired from the game and living back in Elk Grove, and Mike Tonis.
Hernandez played 10 seasons in the Bigs with Baltimore, Cincinnati, Arizona and Cleveland as a mainly a relief pitcher. He and his father and brother have started a baseball/softball training facility called "SportLab, CA." They are currently in negotiations with the City for a location just off Dino Drive.
Tonis was a catcher who played with Kansas City and after working for sports agent Scott Boras is now going through the licensing process to become a retirement financial planner.
Another game attendee was Greg Tellez, father of Milwaukee Brewer first baseman Rowdy Tellez. He says Rowdy has purchased a home in the Dallas area and enjoys living there.
Thursday Scores:
Softball:
Del Oro 7, Sheldon 3
Monterey Trail 7, Nevada Union 6
Elk Grove 1, Lincoln 0
Antelope 6, Franklin 2
Baseball:
Pioneer 9, Cosumnes Oaks 6
Pleasant Grove 5, Lincoln 2
