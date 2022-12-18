Elk Grove’s wrestling team won its second tournament of the season by taking the Marty Manges Invitational Saturday at Casa Roble High School. Earlier this season the Herd won the Old Dutch Classic tournament at Righetti High School Dec. 3.
Elk Grove’s grapplers combined to score 271 points to Bella Vista’s 126. Sheldon and Calaveras each scored 117 points to tie for third place. Pleasant Grove was eighth with 90 points.
Herd wrestlers who won their weight class were Alex Portugal (106), Octavio Negrete (113), Nick Bulanin (120), Josiah Sandoval (126), Julius Soto (138) and Nolan Frank (220).
Bryce Camara placed second at 145 pounds. Jeremiah Rosales got fifth at 160. Brady West got fifth at 195 pounds.
The Sheldon dynamic duo of Noah Daniels (160) and Caden Diamond (152) each picked up championship belts at their weights. Teammates Wade Well placed third and Mohammad Alnassiri was fourth at 182. Eric Majalca earned a fifth place award.
Pleasant Grove’s Hunter Hillier took first place at 195 pounds.
Most of the local girls wrestled last weekend at the West Coast Tournament of Champions at the Roebbelen Center in Roseville.
Elk Grove’s Loretta Lopez remained undefeated with a first-place pin of Tamara Grace of Gilroy in the championship match at 126 pounds. She pinned Grace in 3:47. Her teammate Skye Schneider also earned a first-place award by pinning Maddy Young of Upper Lake in 3:30 to win the 131 pound group.
Dafne Guadarrama of Franklin won the 143-pound group with a fall over Annabelle Davis of Azle in 3:20.
Another first-place honor went to Elizabeth Reynada-Nunez of Monterey Trail who won the championship at 189 pounds with a 10-5 decision over Maria Aiono of Reed.
Franklin’s Gisele Solano placed third at 101 pounds. At 111 pounds, Leanna Luchico of Laguna Creek got third place. Oriyana Castex of Laguna Creek placed third at 137 pounds. Another third place award went to Pleasant Grove’s Jaime Shapton from Pleasant Grove at 235 pounds.
Sheldon’s girls competed at the Mel Focha Tournament at Escalon High School. Kaydance Vane and Chrystina Ballejos each earned a first-place medal. Rachel Zheng and Jessenia Todorocitch-Perez placed second in their weight class and Evelyn Nguyen was fourth.
Elsewhere around the state, Buchanan High School defended its championship in its own Zinkin Classic. They had seven of its wrestlers take first place in the three-day tournament. Clovis placed second and Bakersfield third. Sac-Joaquin Section powerhouse Vacaville was sixth overall with five medal winners.
