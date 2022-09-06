With this record heat wave forecasted to last in the area through the weekend, Elk Grove Unified has reportedly cancelled all its junior varsity football games Friday. The varsity games played in Elk Grove will now all kickoff at 7:30 p.m., according to Laguna Creek athletic director Jonathan Ussery.
After an all-time record 115 degrees recorded Tuesday in Sacramento, forecasters say it will be just marginally cooler the rest of this week. Wednesday will top out around 105, Thursday 111 degrees and Friday's high is forecasted to be 108.
As far as the other outdoor sports, most golf coaches are reporting either a very limited practice or no practice sessions at all this week. Some tennis coaches are asking players to come to school as early as 6:30 a.m. for practice.
Laguna Creek is hosting Pleasant Grove Friday in football at Cosumnes River College. At halftime, the Cardinals will induct five people into its school hall of fame; Lawrence McAlister, JaRell McIntyre, Danny Castillo, Danielle Pereira Drake and Coach Fred Marks.
Other high school games scheduled Friday in Elk Grove include Arcata vs. Florin, Acalanes vs. Sheldon and Merced vs. Monterey Trail. Bradshaw Christian's home opener is scheduled Friday against East Nicolaus. They have not announced any changes to its junior varsity or varsity games.
Inderkum A.D. Justin Reber has tweeted his school has cancelled the junior varsity game and will host Cosumnes Oaks at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
