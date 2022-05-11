RECAP | Pettersen scores second game-winner in as many nights as Heat take 2-0 series lead.https://t.co/pACc7DNjPJ pic.twitter.com/PfEDON3fJG— y - Stockton Heat (@AHLHeat) May 12, 2022
Stockton playoff dub.@NHLFlames playoff dub.We (all). 🔥Just. 🔥Win. 🔥Games. 🔥— y - Stockton Heat (@AHLHeat) May 12, 2022
STOCKTON, Calif. - Emilio Pettersen notched his second game-winning goal in his first two Calder Cup Playoff games as the Stockton Heat pushed their series edge to two games to none with a 3-2 win Wednesday over the Bakersfield Condors.
After a scoreless first, Alex Gallant got the scoring started in the second, firing a puck past Stuart Skinner with 7:47 to go in the frame. The lead was not for long, though, as Brad Malone evened the score at the 16:31 mark of the middle stanza, forcing a 1-1 tie through 40 minutes.
Nick DeSimone then gave the home team the upper hand to start the third, scoring from the half-wall 39 seconds into the final frame, but once again the Condors punched right back with Devin Brosseau scoring 30 seconds later for a 2-2 draw. Pettersen then cashed in with what proved to be the game winner, collecting a puck off a dump-in and putting it top shelf past Skinner for the decisive 3-2 edge.
Stockton will have a chance to close out the series Friday at Bakersfield, a 7 p.m. puck drop.
NOTABLE
- Alex Gallant notched his first career Calder Cup Playoff point with the opening goal.
- Nick DeSimone’s goal was his 10th career playoff point, with Tyrell Goulbourne earning his first career playoff assist on the score.
- Emilio Pettersen has two game-winning goals in two career Calder Cup Playoff games.
- The Heat have conceded two or fewer goals in nine consecutive games started by Dustin Wolf at Stockton Arena.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-for-6
STK PK - 4-for-5
THREE STARS
First - Emilio Pettersen (1g)
Second - Alex Gallant (1g)
Third - Nick DeSimone (1g)
GOALIES
W - Dustin Wolf (22 saves on 24 shots faced)
L - Stuart Skinner (25 saves on 28 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The series heads to Bakersfield this weekend, starting Friday with the third game of the best-of-five, a 7 p.m. puck drop.
