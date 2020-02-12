Heat shoot

The Stockton Heat shoot against the Iowa Wild on Feb. 9.

 Photo courtesy of Shane Abbitt

In a game of runs, the Stockton Heat could not overcome a three-goal hole as the Iowa Wild hung on for a 7-4 win Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena. The Heat jumped out to a 2-0 run as Byron Froese and Alan Quine each lit the lamp, but Iowa rattled off five unanswered over the next nine minutes for a commanding 5-2 lead early in the second. The Heat showed their mettle with a pair of goals from Rinat Valiev and Luke Philp over a span of just 49 seconds later in the middle frame, but a shorthanded tally from Iowa’s J.T. Brown, his third point of the evening, put a halt to the visitors’ run before the second intermission. Brown (1g,2a) was joined by Gerald Mayhew (2g,2a), whose empty-netter was the lone goal of the third, to lead the attack for Iowa, while Froese, Quine and Austin Czarnik all posted two points in the game for Stockton.