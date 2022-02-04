ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - A Dustin Wolf shutout bid was snapped in the final three minutes of play, but behind a 36-save effort from the rookie netminder and goals from Jakob Pelletier and Matthew Phillips, the Stockton Heat (26-7-3-1) earned a 2-1 win over the Abbotsford Canucks (15-15-3-1) Friday at the Abbotsford Centre.
With the win, the Heat improved to 4-0-0-0 on the year against the Canucks as Stockton earned its first road sweep of the season.
Pelletier and Phillips each scored in the opening frame, with the rookie putting the Heat on the board at the halfway point of the opening frame and Phillips adding onto the lead late, lighting the lamp with 1:24 to go in the first period.
The 2-0 edge lasted until Sheldon Rempal put a puck past Wolf on Abbotsford’s seventh power play opportunity of the game, putting an end to the shutout bid.
The victory extends Stockton’s point streak to five games, with the Heat earning four wins in that span.
NOTABLE
- Jakob Pelletier has goals in back-to-back games, three goals in the past five.
- Matthew Phillips has lit the lamp in three consecutive games, with four goals in the last two and five overall. His goal on Friday is his fifth game-winner of the season.
- Johannes Kinnvall has four assists in five AHL games, three helpers coming on the power play.
- Dustin Wolf conceded only one goal for the 10th time this season.
- The Heat are now 21-0-2-0 on the year when scoring first.
- Stockton is 4-0-0-0 against the Abbotsford Canucks.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 1-for-5
STK PK - 6-for-7
THREE STARS
First - Dustin Wolf (36 svs)
Second - Sheldon Rempal (1g)
Third - Jakob Pelletier (1g)
GOALIES
W - Dustin Wolf (36 saves on 37 shots faced)
L - Michael DiPietro (18 saves on 20 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat return home for a Friday-Saturday double-header against the Ontario Reign, including Saturday’s Star Wars Night, a 6 p.m. puck drop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.