An early hole proved too much to overcome as the Stockton Heat took their first loss of the 2019-20 season, a 6-2 setback against the Bakersfield Condors Tuesday night at Stockton Arena. Alan Quine and Eetu Tuulola both found the back of the net in the contest, but the Heat were unable to claw within striking distance after Bakersfield built a 4-0 advantage in the first period. Quine’s goal was his first of the campaign, the forward leading Stockton in points a season ago, while Tuulola now has goals in back-to-back games just four games into his first professional season. Defensemen Corey Schueneman and Rob Hamilton each registered their first points of the campaign with assists in the contest.
– Stockton Heat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.