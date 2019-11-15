Led by a five-point night from Matthew Phillips and timely goals from rookie forward Luke Philp,the Stockton Heat snapped San Diego’s four-game win streak with a 6-3 win Monday over the Gulls at Stockton Arena. The Heat jumped out to a 3-0 lead with goals from Dillon Dube, Byron Froese and Rob Hamilton, but three-straight scores from the visiting team knotted the game at three apiece early in the third frame. Stockton responded with a three-goal onslaught in the final 7:01 of game time, two coming from Philp, his first and second professional goals, sandwiched around Phillips’ marker to produce the 6-3 final. With the win, the Heat improved to 3-0 against San Diego and are now 2-0 following regulation losses.
