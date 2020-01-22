Heat snap skid

The Stockton Heat put an emphatic end to a brief three-game skid with a 5-0 shutout win over the Colorado Eagles Monday afternoon at Stockton Arena. Netminder Artyom Zagidulin made 18 saves in the contest, while Byron Froese potted a pair of goals and Buddy Robinson and Glenn Gawdin each accounted for a goal and an assist in the game. The Heat took the early edge in the matinee, Robinson lighting the lamp just 26 seconds into the contest, then doubled the lead to 2-0 through two periods with a goal from Byron Froese. Alex Gallant, Gawdin then punctuated the win with goals in the final frame. The contest was Zagidulin’s second shutout over the last 10 days and Stockton’s third since New Year’s Eve. The Heat will close out the pre-All-Star break portion of the schedule with a Friday home date against the Ontario Reign.
