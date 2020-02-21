Heat score

The Stockton Heat work to score against San Diego Feb. 17.

 Photo by Aaron Jones

For the second-straight game Stockton was able to overcome a late rally by its opponent, Rob Hamilton lighting the lamp with 44 seconds remaining in overtime to beat San Diego by a 3-2 final Monday afternoon at Stockton Arena. The Heat jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the game as Corey Schueneman scored shorthanded late in the first and John McCarron potted his first of the season early in the third, but a pair of goals from the Gulls pushed the game to overtime and allowed San Diego to steal a point in the matinee. Alan Quine pushed his scoring streak to 10 games with an assist on Hamilton’s game-winner, joining an exclusive group of Mark Jankowski and Andrew Mangiapane as Heat players to reach double-digit point streaks. The teams will face off once again Wednesday at Pechanga Arena as the Heat begin a three-game road swing.