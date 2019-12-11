Matthew Phillips and Glenn Gawdin each registered three points on the night and Luke Philp netted a pair of goals as the Stockton Heat overwhelmed Bakersfield by a 7-3 final Saturday night at Stockton Arena. The Heat jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, scores from Philp and Buddy Robinson, the latter’s team-leading 11th of the campaign. The Condors countered with two before the horn, but a 3-1 split in the second period with Stockton goals from Philp, Justin Kirkland and Alan Quine provided the Heat with breathing room heading into the game’s final frame. Phillips and Gawdin then punctuated the win, lighting the lamp in the final frame to produce the 7-3 final. The win was the first victory for the home team in the season series between Stockton and Bakersfield, with the Heat owning a 4-1-0-1 lead on the year.
