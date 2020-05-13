American Hockey League President and CEO David Andrews announced May 11 that the remainder of the 2019-20 season, including the Calder Cup Playoffs, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.
The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season. We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.
The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”
In conjunction, the Stockton Heat released the following statement:
“The Stockton Heat and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation are in support of the American Hockey League’s decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season and playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we are disappointed that we will not be able to compete for a division championship and this year’s Calder Cup with the support of our devoted fans, we look forward to resuming play in Stockton with the 2020-21 season when appropriate and prudent.”
Heat fans missed out on home games that were scheduled for March 14-15, 28, 29, April 5 and 10.
Heat ticket-holders can obtain a refund at the point of purchase and those with questions about their season tickets or group tickets can contact tickets@stocktonheat.com or text (209) 373-1500. The front office is closed due to COVID-19.
