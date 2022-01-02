SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Stockton Heat (19-3-2-1) remained perfect on the year following setbacks, using 33 saves from Dustin Wolf, a perfect performance from the penalty kill and goals from Alex Gallant, Luke Philp, Jakob Pelletier and Justin Kirkland in a 4-1 win over the San Jose Barracuda (11-14-1-0) Sunday at the SAP Center.
The Heat came stormed out of the gate, Gallant netting his first of the season just 2:04 into the afternoon’s action. Philp then followed suit near the midway point of the opening frame, collecting a loose puck on the side of the cage and banging it home on the power play for a 2-0 lead.
Pelletier’s marker was the only score of the second period, the rookie collecting a feed from Matthew Phillips to spring him on a breakaway, where he buried a wrist shot for a three-goal edge.
The teams then each lit the lamp in the third, Scott Reedy potting a rebound and Kirkland putting the puck into an empty net for the 4-1 final.
The Heat PK extended its kill streak to 35 consecutive fruitless opposing power plays, a stretch that dates back to December 3.
NOTABLE
- Alex Gallant’s goal to open the scoring was his first goal and first point of the season.
- Jakob Pelletier’s score gives him a team-leading 11 goals on the year, breaking a tie with Adam Ruzicka.
- The Heat improved to 14-0-1-0 on the year when scoring first.
- Stockton’s point streak in games started by Dustin Wolf is now 19 games (17-0-2-0), with wins in the last 10.
- The Heat improved to 6-0-0-0 on the season following losses.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP – 1-for-6
STK PK – 5-for-5
THREE STARS
First – Dustin Wolf (33 svs)
Second – Scott Reedy (1g)
Third – Jakob Pelletier (1g)
GOALIES
W – Dustin Wolf (33 saves on 34 shots faced)
L – Adin Hill (33 saves on 37 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat at continue their seven-game road trip with a pair of games at Tucson, Tuesday and Wednesday, starting January 4 at 5:30 p.m.
