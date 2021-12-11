TUCSON, Ariz. - Jakob Pelletier and Matthew Phillips each posted two-goal, three-point efforts but the Stockton Heat (14-2-2-1) dropped Friday’s contest against the Tucson Roadrunners (9-7-1-0) by a 5-4 final in a shootout at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.
Stockton peppered Roadrunners netminder Ivan Prosvetov with a season-high 51 shots on goal in the game.
Tucson opened the scoring in the first, Blake Speers lighting the lamp 3:16 in with a puck that bounced into the cage off a Heat defenseman. Stockton answered with a pair of scores before the end of the frame, Pelletier and Phillips each finding the back of the net in a span of 1:59 for a 2-1 edge through 20 minutes.
After the Roadrunners pulled even with Mattias Macceli’s marker 3:42 into the frame, the Heat took a two-goal lead again with scores from Pelletier and Phillips, again in short order of a span of 2:02. This time, the home team was able to even the score before the intermission, Travis Barron and Victor Soderstrom lighting the lamp for a 4-4 stalemate through 40 minutes.
The teams then both went scoreless in the third and in overtime, the Heat with a 17-13 edge in shots on goal in the 25-minute span, before the home team potted a pair in the shootout while limiting Stockton to one score from Justin Kirkland.
Earned a point Friday. Let's get the second tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZrZfzdXFWL— Stockton Heat (@AHLHeat) December 11, 2021
NOTABLE
- Matthew Phillips skated in his 150th AHL game, all with the Heat. With three points on the night, he took sole possession of second on Stockton’s all-time scoring list with 112 career points, trailing only Glenn Gawdin (121).
- Phillips has now recorded back-to-back, three-point outings for the second time in his career.
- Jakob Pelletier has six points in the last two games and eight in his current four-game scoring streak (2g, 6a).
- Stockton fired a season-high 51 shots on goal in the game.
- The Heat are now 6-2-0-1 on the road this season. It was the team’s first shootout loss of the year, first since March 7, 2020 against Bakersfield.
- Connor Mackey recorded his fourth consecutive multi-point game and has nine points (3g, 6a) in his four-game scoring streak.
- Glenn Gawdin posted his third consecutive multi-point game and has nine points (5g, 4a) in his four-game scoring streak.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-for-2
STK PK - 3-for-3
THREE STARS
First - Ivan Prosvetov (47 svs)
Second - Terry Broadhurst (so g)
Third - Blake Speers (1g, 1a)
GOALIES
W - Ivan Prosvetov (47 saves on 51 shots faced, 3 saves on 4 shootout attempts)
SOL - Adam Werner (26 saves on 30 shots faced, 2 saves on 4 shootout attempts)
UP NEXT
The Heat and Roadrunners conclude the weekend set Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Pacific before Stockton returns home for a midweek tilt Wednesday, December 15 against the Bakersfield Condors at 6:30 p.m.
RECAP | Three-point nights from Pelletier and Phillips, multi-point outings from Gawdin and Mackey help Stockton earn a point Friday at Tucson.https://t.co/vLUhj9wy5T pic.twitter.com/Ffbvq6PZgx— Stockton Heat (@AHLHeat) December 11, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.