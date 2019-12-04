Stockton’s four-game win streak came to an end on Friday as the Colorado Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead before a late push from the Heat produced a 5-2 final score at the Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles put two on the board in each of the opening two periods before Matthew Phillips got Stockton on the score sheet 11:06 into the final frame, good for his 20th point of the season. A rigid Colorado defensive effort held the AHL’s top scoring attack at bay, limiting the visitors to 25 shots on goal while keeping the Heat at arm’s length with Ryan Lomberg breaking through with just 54 seconds remaining to trim the deficit to two before Jayson Megna’s empty-netter sealed the deal at the final horn. The Heat, who have scored a power play goal in five-straight games, will close out their season-long, five-game road trip with a rematch against the Eagles Saturday night.
Fifteen skaters and net minder Artyom Zagidulin all contributed at least a point in a relentless offensive onslaught, helping the Heat earn their fourth-straight win with an 8-5 victory on Nov. 27 over the Ontario Reign. The Heat were paced by rookie forward Adam Ruzicka, who chipped in two goals and added an assist while earning first star honors to lead the Heat to a commanding 8-1 lead in the third period before Ontario tallied four late goals to bring the score closer than it had been since the first period. Ruzicka was joined by Matthew Phillips (1g,2a) and Buddy Robinson (1g,1a) with multi-point games in a night of fireworks from the start – the Heat potting a season-best five goals in the first period, including three in a span of just 1:04 to seize control of the game less than four minutes into the evening. With the win, Stockton improves to 3-0 on the current road trip and 8-1-0-1 on the year in road games.
